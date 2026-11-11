Ramayana Part 1 box office collection Day 6: Ranbir Kapoor's film storms past Rs 800 crore worldwide

Ramayana has maintained a strong presence at the box office during its first week in theatres. The mythological drama, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, has continued to attract audiences across different language versions.

After recording a significant jump in collections on Monday, the film kept momentum in its Day collections. It has continued its box office run in India and overseas, with its worldwide earnings adding to its impressive opening-week performance.

Ramayana box office collection Day 6

According to the latest figures on Sacnilk, Ramayana collected Rs 94.10 crore net at the Indian box office on Day 6, Tuesday, November 10. Its single day India gross collection stood at Rs 112.60 crore. The film recorded an occupancy of 55.3 per cent across 24,344 shows.

The collection declined by 12.5 per cent compared to Monday, when the film earned Rs 107.50 crore net and Rs 128.70 crore gross. On its opening day, Thursday, November 5, Ramayana collected Rs 64.85 crore net. Its earnings dropped to Rs 48.05 crore on Friday before rising to Rs 69.80 crore on Saturday. The film then collected Rs 56.15 crore on Sunday.

With its sixth-day earnings, Ramayana has taken its total India net collection to Rs 440.45 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 526.50 crore. The film has recorded 1,42,237 shows across its first six days in theatres.

Its worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 823.50 crore. Overseas markets account for 36.1 per cent of the film's overall gross, while India contributes the remaining 63.9 per cent.

Ramayana Day 6 language-wise box office collection

The Hindi version continued to lead the language-wise collections on Tuesday. It earned Rs 76 crore net from 19,845 shows, recording an occupancy of 54.6 per cent. Kannada followed with Rs 7.75 crore from 931 shows and an occupancy of 80.7 per cent.

The Telugu version collected Rs 4 crore from 1,860 shows, with an occupancy of 32.8 per cent. The Tamil version earned Rs 3.60 crore from 859 shows and recorded 76.8 per cent occupancy. Meanwhile, the Malayalam version collected Rs 2.75 crore from 849 shows, with an occupancy of 71 per cent.

Looking at the overall India net collections across languages, the Hindi version has contributed Rs 336 crore so far, accounting for 76.3 per cent of the total. Kannada has earned Rs 41.20 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 33 crore. Tamil and Malayalam have contributed Rs 17.35 crore and Rs 12.90 crore, respectively.

Ramayana Part 1 released on Diwali 2026. Ramayana Part 2 will release on Diwali 2028.

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