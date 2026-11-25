Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer Ramayana: Part 1 continues to add new milestones to its box-office run. The mythological epic has now achieved a major record in the overseas market, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of all time in North America. The film has moved past the lifetime collection of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which had held the top position in the US and Canada.

According to reports published by Variety India and The Indian Express on November 23, Ramayana: Part 1 collected more than $29 million in North America. It has therefore gone past the $28.64 million earned by Dhurandhar: The Revenge during its theatrical run in the territory. The achievement puts the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer at the top of the list of Indian films released in the region.

Ramayana: Part 1 overtakes Dhurandhar: The Revenge

The record is significant considering the strong performance of Dhurandhar: The Revenge earlier this year. The Ranveer Singh-starrer had set a new benchmark for Indian cinema in North America with its impressive theatrical run. However, Ramayana: Part 1 has managed to move ahead of it within weeks of its release.

The Indian Express also shared a list of the highest-grossing Indian films in North America. Dhurandhar: The Revenge now occupies the second position with $28.64 million, followed by Dhurandhar at $20.69 million. Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan take the fourth and fifth spots, with reported collections of $17.49 million and $15.23 million, respectively.

A strong run for the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer overseas

The North American achievement adds to the film's growing list of overseas milestones. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 features Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The ensemble cast also includes Sunny Deol, Arun Govil, Anupam Kher and Lara Dutta, among others.

The film has attracted considerable attention in international markets, particularly North America, where Indian films have traditionally relied on strong support from the South Asian diaspora. Its performance has also helped it move ahead of several major Indian releases that previously featured among the territory's biggest box-office successes.

TheWrap had reported the film's North American collection at around $28 million on November 22, when it confirmed that the film had overtaken Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Variety India and The Indian Express subsequently reported collections of over $29 million.

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