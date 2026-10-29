Ramayana new song Judi Jodi out: AR Rahman-composed track celebrates Lord Rama and Maa Sita's eternal love

The makers of Ramayana have released a new song, ‘Judi Jodi’, celebrating the bond between Lord Rama and Maa Sita. The track arrived on the occasion of Karwa Chauth and features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Maa Sita.

The song is available on the official YouTube channels of World of Ramayana and T-Series. It can also be streamed across platforms in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

New Ramayana song Judi Jodi out

Set against the backdrop of Rama and Sita's wedding, ‘Judi Jodi’ captures the tenderness and devotion shared by the couple. The track explores themes of faith, trust and companionship, making its release on a festival that celebrates the bond between married couples especially significant.

The makers announced the release on social media with a poster and a message celebrating the occasion. The caption read: “Celebrate this Karwa Chauth with a love that is eternal and a bond that is divine. Judi Jodi, song out now.” Take a look:

AR Rahman composes music for Judi Jodi, each language features different singer

The song features music by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, with lyrics penned by Dr Kumar Vishwas. The composition brings together music and poetry to portray the emotional depth of Rama and Sita's relationship.

Each language version features a different vocalist. Shreya Ghoshal has sung the Hindi version, while Heer lends her voice to the Tamil track. Sireesha Bhagavatula has sung the Telugu version, Amritha Suressh the Malayalam version and Pooja Vaidyanath the Kannada version.

Dr. Kumar Vishwas has written the lyrics for all five versions. Karthik Netha adapted the Tamil lyrics, Rakendu Mouli worked on the Telugu version, Vinayak Sasikumar adapted the Malayalam lyrics and Karthik Saragur handled the Kannada version.

Ramayana cast and release date

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Maa Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

The film is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. Conceived as a two-part epic, the film aims to bring the revered story to the big screen on a grand scale.

The first part is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026, while the second instalment is planned for Diwali 2027. The films will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, with an IMAX release also planned.

Sony Pictures will handle international distribution, excluding India, while Dharma Productions will distribute the film in the Hindi-speaking market. The songs from Ramayana are released under the T-Series label.

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