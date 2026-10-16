Ramayana new posters out; makers unveil solo looks of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana

The makers of the highly anticipated mythological epic Ramayana have unveiled the second English trailer along with new solo posters featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Kannada superstar Yash as Ravana.

The latest promotional material marks a significant step in the global campaign for Namit Malhotra's two-part epic, with Sony Pictures Entertainment handling its international distribution outside India.

Ramayana makers unveil solo looks of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana

The newly released solo posters offer a closer look at the two central characters. Ranbir Kapoor's solo poster captures him as Lord Rama, drawing his bow and aiming an arrow, with sunlight filtering through a forest in the background.

Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "He fought for Dharma, to protect it and conquered himself through sacrifice."

Meanwhile, Yash's poster shows Ravana seated amid fallen warriors, holding a spear against the backdrop of an imposing palace. The battle-worn look and signs of a fierce fight highlight the powerful presence of Lanka's king. The caption read, "He ruled all the 3 worlds, could not rule his own ego."

Ramayana's second English trailer

The second international trailer of Ramayana was unveiled on Thursday (October 15) at an event in Bengaluru hosted by Prime Focus Studios and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The event was attended by the film's cast and crew, including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravi Dubey, composer AR Rahman and director Nitesh Tiwari. The trailer was subsequently released digitally in six languages.

Released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, the trailer offers glimpses of the film's central characters, action sequences and expansive cinematic universe.

Ramayana release date and cast

Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha and others.

Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with eight-time Oscar-winning visual effects company DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the film is planned as a two-part epic. Part 1 is scheduled for a worldwide release on November 5, 2026, while Part 2 is slated to arrive during Diwali 2027.

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Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Rama vs Yash's Ravana: Ramayana's second trailer in English offers new glimpses from film