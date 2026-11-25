Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 has added another milestone to its theatrical run, this time on the international awards front. The Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer has secured places in two technical categories at the 32nd Annual Critics Choice Awards. The film has been shortlisted for Best Visual Effects and Best Stunt Design, placing it alongside several major Hollywood productions.

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced the shortlists on Monday, November 23. The recognition puts the Indian mythological epic in contention for two technical awards. However, the film is yet to secure a place among the final nominees.

Ramayana competes in two technical categories

In the Best Visual Effects category, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend features alongside films such as Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Three, Godzilla Minus Zero, Project Hail Mary, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Resident Evil.

The film has also made it to the Best Stunt Design shortlist. It will be in the company of titles including The Odyssey, Dune: Part Three, Godzilla Minus Zero, Jackass: Best and Last, Resident Evil and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The shortlists cover 12 below-the-line categories, including cinematography, production design, editing, costume design, hair and makeup, sound, original score and original song. According to the CCA, a special nominating committee selected the films for these categories.

What does the Critics Choice shortlist mean for Team Ramayana?

Making it to the shortlist is an important step for Ramayana, particularly for the technicians and creative teams working behind the film. The Best Visual Effects recognition brings attention to the work involved in creating the film's visual world, while its presence in the Best Stunt Design category acknowledges the action and stunt work.

It also puts the film in the company of several major international productions competing in the same technical categories. For the Indian film industry, the recognition offers an opportunity for a large-scale Indian production to be considered alongside Hollywood titles on an international awards platform.

However, a shortlist is not the same as a final nomination or a win. Ramayana will have to make it through the next stage of the selection process to become an official nominee. The final nominations will determine whether the film gets a chance to compete for the awards in January.

The Odyssey leads Critics Choice Awards shortlists

While Ramayana has secured two shortlist placements, The Odyssey has emerged as the biggest contender so far. Christopher Nolan's film has been recognised in 11 of the 12 technical categories announced by the association.

Dune: Part Three and the Spanish-language film La Bola Negra have secured eight shortlist placements each. Meanwhile, Godzilla Minus Zero and the animated film Wildwood have featured in seven categories apiece.

When will the final Critics Choice Awards nominations be announced?

The next important date for Team Ramayana is December 4, 2026, when the Critics Choice Association is scheduled to announce the final film and television nominations. That announcement will reveal whether the film progresses from the technical shortlists to the final nominees.

The 32nd Annual Critics Choice Awards ceremony will take place on January 3, 2027, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Comedian and actor Janelle James will host the event.

For now, Ramayana has two opportunities to make it to the final nominations. Whether it converts either of these shortlist placements into an official nomination will become clear next month.

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