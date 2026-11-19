Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana continues to make waves at the box office. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, the film has achieved two major milestones within just 14 days of its theatrical release. It has crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark in India and also entered the Rs 1,500 crore club worldwide. With this, the epic drama has joined an exclusive list of Indian films that have managed to reach these figures.

Ramayana crosses Rs 1,000 crore in India

According to Sacnilk, Ramayana has become the sixth Indian film to cross Rs 1,000 crore in domestic gross collections. It is also the third Hindi film to achieve this feat. The film reached the milestone on its 14th day in theatres, with its India gross collection standing at Rs 1,009.05 crore.

Its India net collection currently stands at Rs 844.40 crore. The Hindi version has contributed the biggest share, with Rs 643.50 crore, followed by Kannada at Rs 68.75 crore, Telugu at Rs 53.70 crore, Tamil at Rs 39.65 crore and Malayalam at Rs 38.80 crore.

Ramayana enters the Rs 1,500 crore worldwide club

The film's impressive run is not limited to the domestic market. With a worldwide gross collection of Rs 1,519.05 crore, Ramayana has crossed the Rs 1,500 crore mark in just two weeks. Its overseas gross collection stands at Rs 510 crore.

This also puts the film among the fastest Indian releases to reach the Rs 1,500 crore milestone, adding another achievement to its already impressive box-office run.

Ramayana box office collection on day 14

On Wednesday, November 18, Ramayana collected Rs 23.20 crore net across all five languages in India. This was a drop of around 18.9 per cent compared to its day 13 collection of Rs 28.60 crore. The Hindi version contributed Rs 16.50 crore, while the Malayalam version earned Rs 2.15 crore. The Kannada, Tamil and Telugu versions collected Rs 1.65 crore, Rs 1.60 crore and Rs 1.30 crore, respectively.

Despite the expected weekday dip, the film has managed to maintain a strong hold at the box office. Crossing Rs 1,000 crore in India and Rs 1,500 crore worldwide within 14 days is a significant achievement for the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 was released in cinemas on November 5, 2026. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

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Ramayana box office Day 14: Ranbir Kapoor's film crosses Rs 1,500 crore worldwide, beats Dhurandhar