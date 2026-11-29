Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana has achieved a box-office milestone that puts it in a league of its own. The mythological epic has become the first non-sequel Indian film to cross Rs 1,000 crore in domestic net collections. With this, it has joined an exclusive club previously occupied by three successful sequels: Pushpa 2, Dhurandhar 2 and Baahubali 2.

What makes the achievement particularly significant is that Ramayana has managed to reach the landmark without having an earlier instalment to build on. While the other three films arrived as sequels to successful theatrical releases, Ranbir Kapoor's film has established its box-office standing as the first instalment of a planned two-part story. The achievement also marks another important moment for the film, which has continued to draw audiences through its theatrical run.

Ramayana becomes the first non-sequel in India's Rs 1,000 crore club

Before Ramayana entered the Rs 1,000 crore India net club, every Indian film to cross the milestone was a sequel. Pushpa 2, Dhurandhar 2 and Baahubali 2 had previously achieved the feat. Ramayana has now changed that record. It is the first standalone film to cross the Rs 1,000 crore mark in domestic net collections, making its entry into the club different from that of its predecessors.

The distinction is worth noting, particularly because the film is the first part of a two-film adaptation. It has managed to reach the milestone on its own box-office performance, without the advantage of an earlier instalment's success.

Ranbir Kapoor's film is the third-fastest to cross Rs 1,000 crore

Apart from becoming the first non-sequel to achieve the milestone, Ramayana has also registered an impressive pace at the box office. The film took 23 days to cross Rs 1,000 crore in India net collections, making it the third-fastest Indian film to reach the figure.

Dhurandhar 2 holds the second position, having achieved the milestone in 18 days, while Pushpa 2 remains at the top with 16 days. Ramayana reached the mark ahead of Baahubali 2, which took 35 days to cross Rs 1,000 crore in domestic net collections. This puts the film among the fastest Indian releases to reach the coveted figure, even as its achievement as a non-sequel gives it a separate place in the record books.

Ramayana becomes the fourth Indian film to achieve the feat

With its latest box-office milestone, Ramayana has become the fourth Indian film to cross Rs 1,000 crore in India net collections. It joins Pushpa 2, Dhurandhar 2 and Baahubali 2 in the exclusive club. However, its record as the first non-sequel to reach the figure is what sets it apart from the other three films. The achievement also establishes a significant benchmark for original film franchises, particularly those planned as multi-part theatrical releases.

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