Ramayana's Lord Rama and Lakshmana, Ranbir Kapoor and Ravie Dubey, celebrate Diwali with their families

Ranbir Kapoor celebrated Diwali with his family at his new Mumbai home, joined by his wife, Alia Bhatt, his daughter, Raha, and his mother, Neetu Kapoor. The actor played Lord Rama in Ramayana, which is currently running in theatres. While that's about RK, Ravie Dubey, who played Lakshmana in Namit Malhotra's film, celebrated a quiet Diwali with wife Sargun Mehta.

Inside Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Diwali celebrations

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt clicked photos with their daughter Raha Kapoor in the many photos posted from Diwali, including some from a puja at their home. Sharing the glimpes, Alia wrote, "The light of my life Happy Diwali to you and yours.. hope you’re surrounded by lots and lots of love."

Neetu Kapoor also posted a beautiful family photo, with husband, late Rishi Kapoor's photo in the background. "Love Happiness to all", she wrote in the caption.

Later in the evening, they stood on their beautifully decorated balcony and waved to paps, wishing them on the festive occasion. Neetu Kapoor also accompanied the couple in the photos.

(Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI)Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor celebrate Diwali

Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta's Diwali

Ravie, who is receiving rave reviews for playing Lakshmana in Ramayana, celebrated the occasion with wife Sargun at their house. The couple lit diyas and sparklers, decorated their house with flowers and lights as they celebrated the occasion.

How much did Ramayana earn in India in four days?

According to the latest figures in Sacnilk, Ramayana collected Rs 56.15 crore net at the Indian box office on Day 4, Sunday, November 8. Its gross collection stood at Rs 66.95 crore. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 38 per cent across 21,770 shows.

The collection saw a 19.6 per cent decline compared to Saturday, when the film earned Rs 69.80 crore net and Rs 83.45 crore gross. On its opening day, Thursday, November 5, Ramayana collected Rs 64.85 crore net and Rs 77.50 crore gross. Its earnings dropped to Rs 48.05 crore net on Friday, before registering a 45.3 per cent jump on Saturday.

With its Day 4 earnings, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 238.85 crore, while its gross collection stands at Rs 285.20 crore. It has recorded a total of 93,982 shows across its first four days in theatres.

ALSO READ:

Ranbir Kapoor's vanvaas sequence in Ramayana: Stunt double Luke Ioannou shares pictures from sets