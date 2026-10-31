Ramayana First Review OUT: Taran Adarsh calls Ranbir Kapoor's epic 'spectacular', gives it five stars

The first review of Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited Ramayana is out, and film critic Taran Adarsh has given the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer a glowing response. Calling the film “spectacular”, Adarsh awarded it five stars and described it as a magnificent cinematic experience. He praised its scale, visuals, emotional depth and spiritual connect, saying the film does justice to the timeless epic.

In his review shared on social media, Adarsh wrote that Ramayana celebrates Indian culture and the eternal triumph of good over evil. He also praised Tiwari’s direction, watertight screenwriting and engaging narrative, adding that the film's emotional and spiritual core sets it apart from other cinematic spectacles.

Taran Adarsh highlights key sequences

The critic also singled out several sequences that stood out for him, while avoiding major spoilers. These include the opening sequence featuring Brahma and Ravana, followed by Ravana staking his claim on Lanka. He also praised the forest fight between Lord Rama and the rakshasas, the Sita Swayamvar and the emotional pre-interval portions featuring King Dashrath, Kaikeyi and Lord Rama.

Other sequences that received a mention were the action scene between Ravana and his brother-in-law Vidyutjeev, the Shurpanakha episode and the fight between Ravana and Jatayu aboard the Pushpaka Vimana.

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash praised

Adarsh had particular praise for the performances. He described Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Lord Rama as remarkable, noting his grace, dignity, quiet strength and screen presence. Sai Pallavi, who plays Sita, was praised for bringing tenderness and warmth to the emotional moments.

Yash, who plays Ravana, was described as being in superb form. Adarsh said his imposing screen presence and intensity give the antagonist the larger-than-life stature the role demands. He also praised Ravie Dubey’s performance, calling it sincere and engaging.

The critic further appreciated Rakul Preet, Sunny Deol, Arun Govil, Shobhana, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, Sheeba Chadha and Ajinkya Deo. He kept details about Sunny Deol’s appearance in the film under wraps, asking audiences to watch it for themselves.

AR Rahman, Hans Zimmer and DNEG get a special mention

The music and technical aspects also received praise. Adarsh said AR Rahman’s songs are seamlessly woven into the narrative, while the background score by Rahman and Hans Zimmer amplifies the drama and emotional impact.

He also applauded visual effects studio DNEG, saying its work raises the bar for Indian cinema. The action sequences and production design were among the other aspects he highlighted, comparing the film’s technical scale with international cinema.

Calling Ramayana an experience that makes India proud, Adarsh also praised producer Namit Malhotra for backing a film of such scale and ambition. He ended his review by saying he was already looking forward to the second part, which is scheduled to arrive in Diwali 2028.

Read his post here:

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The film also features Sunny Deol, Arun Govil, Shobhana, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, Sheeba Chadha, Ajinkya Deo and Rakul Preet. The epic is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation, with the second instalment slated for Diwali 2028.

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