Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, continues to draw audiences to theatres across the country. The film has maintained its hold at the box office, with its Hindi version contributing the biggest share to its overall collection. The mythological drama is also attracting viewers in other regional languages.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film features Ranbir Kapoor in the role of Lord Ram, alongside Yash as Ravana. The latest box office figures show that the film continues to perform well in its second week, even as its theatrical run progresses.

Ramayana box office collection Day 15

According to live estimates on Sacnilk, Ramayana collected Rs 12.52 crore net in India on Day 15, taking its total India net collection to Rs 856.92 crore. The film's India gross collection has reached Rs 1,023.82 crore so far.

The Hindi version contributed Rs 9.78 crore on Day 15, taking its total collection to Rs 653.28 crore. The Kannada version collected Rs 1.14 crore, while the Tamil version earned Rs 1.04 crore. The Telugu version added Rs 56 lakh to the day's collection.

The film was running across 16,119 shows on Day 15. These figures are live estimates based on the shows tracked so far, and the final collection may change.

Ramayana worldwide box office collection

Ramayana has also maintained a strong performance in overseas markets. Its worldwide gross collection stood at Rs 1,519.05 crore by the end of Day 14.

Among the language versions, Hindi remains the biggest contributor, with Rs 653.28 crore, accounting for 76.2 per cent of the total India net collection. Kannada has collected Rs 69.89 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 54.26 crore, Tamil at Rs 40.69 crore and Malayalam at Rs 38.80 crore.

The India and overseas markets account for 66.4 per cent and 33.6 per cent of the film's worldwide gross collection, respectively.

Ramayana: Release date and cast

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 arrived in theatres worldwide on November 5, 2026. The film was released in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, with Sai Pallavi portraying Goddess Sita and Yash stepping into the role of Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

The film features several other familiar faces in important roles. Rakul Preet Singh plays Surpanakha, Lara Dutta essays Queen Kaikeyi, Arun Govil portrays King Dashrath and Kajal Aggarwal appears as Mandodari.

Produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, the film also features music by Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.

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