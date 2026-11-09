Ramayana Diwali weekend box office: Ranbir Kapoor's film crosses Rs 500 crore worldwide in 4 days

Ramayana has wrapped up its Diwali weekend at the box office and is now running in theatres in India and overseas. The mythological drama features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, with Ravie Dubey playing Lakshmana.

The film witnessed a jump in collections on Saturday before recording a decline on Sunday. However, its overall box office performance remained steady as it added another day of earnings to its total. Let's find out its Diwali weekend collection.

Ramayana crosses Rs 500 crore worldwide in 4 days

On Day 4, Sunday, November 8, Ramayana collected Rs 56.15 crore net at the Indian box office across all languages. Its India gross collection stood at Rs 66.95 crore. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 38 per cent across 21,770 shows.

The collection registered a 19.6 per cent decline compared to Saturday, when the film earned Rs 69.80 crore net. On its opening day, Thursday, November 5, the film collected Rs 64.85 crore net and Rs 77.50 crore gross. Its earnings dropped to Rs 48.05 crore net on Friday, November 6, before jumping by 45.3 per cent on Saturday, November 7.

With its fourth-day earnings, Ramayana has taken its total India net collection to Rs 238.85 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 285.20 crore. The film has recorded 93,982 shows across its first four days.

The film also maintained its overseas run, collecting Rs 53 crore on Day 4. Its total overseas gross collection has reached Rs 222 crore. This takes its worldwide gross collection to Rs 507.20 crore.

Ramayana Day 4 language-wise box office collection

The Hindi version of Ramayana remained the biggest contributor to its India collection on Sunday. It earned Rs 36.75 crore net from 17,755 shows, recording an occupancy of 29.5 per cent.

The Kannada version collected Rs 7.25 crore from 910 shows, with an occupancy of 76.7 per cent. The Telugu version earned Rs 6.25 crore from 1,621 shows and recorded 61.9 per cent occupancy.

Meanwhile, the Tamil version collected Rs 3.15 crore from 756 shows, with an occupancy of 87.5 per cent. The Malayalam version earned Rs 2.75 crore from 728 shows and recorded the highest occupancy among all five languages at 92 per cent.

The widest occupancy gap on Day 4 was 62.5 percentage points, with Malayalam recording 92 per cent against Hindi's 29.5 per cent. According to the box office tracking figures, an estimated 2,353,669 tickets were sold on Sunday, taking the total number of tickets sold across the film's four-day run to 9,341,698.

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