Ramayana Day 8 box office collection: Can Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's film enter the Rs 1000 crore club?

Ramayana: Part One has entered its second week in theatres after completing a busy opening week with Diwali weekend. The film, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, continues to draw audiences across different language versions, although its weekday collections have started to slow down.

The Nitesh Tiwari directorial has maintained a strong overall run at the box office. Its Hindi version continues to account for the largest share of domestic earnings, while the film has also found an audience in the southern markets.

Ramayana box office collection Day 8

According to early estimates on Sacnilk, Ramayana collected Rs 22.97 crore net in India on Thursday, November 12. Its India gross collection stood at Rs 27.10 crore. The film recorded an occupancy of 28.8 per cent across 16,267 shows. These figures are live estimates as of 4:03 pm IST, and the final collection may change by the end of the day.

With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 534.07 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 638.15 crore after eight days. On Wednesday, November 11, the film had collected Rs 70.65 crore net, registering a 24.9 per cent drop from its Day 6 earnings of Rs 94.10 crore.

The film's worldwide gross collection stood at Rs 934.55 crore after seven days. The latest figures do not include an updated worldwide total for Day 8.

Ramayana language-wise box office collection

The Hindi version continued to lead on Day 8, contributing Rs 19.54 crore to the India net collection. Kannada added Rs 1.54 crore, while the Telugu and Tamil versions collected Rs 97 lakh and Rs 92 lakh, respectively.

Looking at the overall language-wise earnings, the Hindi version has collected Rs 413.54 crore so far, accounting for 77.4 per cent of the domestic net total. Kannada stands at Rs 47.24 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 36.72 crore. The Tamil and Malayalam versions have contributed Rs 20.92 crore and Rs 15.65 crore, respectively.

On Day 8, Tamil recorded the highest occupancy among the listed language versions at 38.8 per cent, followed by Kannada at 31 per cent and Hindi at 29 per cent. Telugu registered an occupancy of 20.4 per cent. The overall occupancy across all languages stood at 28.8 per cent.

Ramayana Part 2 will release on Diwali 2028.

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