Ramayana Day 5 box office: Ranbir Kapoor's film records highest single-day collection of Rs 100 cr post-Diwali

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana has witnessed a significant surge at the box office following Diwali, recording its highest single-day collection of Rs 100 crore since its release. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film, which hit theatres on November 5, continued its impressive theatrical run, benefiting from the festive holiday period and increased footfall in cinemas on its first Monday.

As per Sacnilk, the epic is now inching closer to the Rs 350 crore mark at the Indian box office. Find out how much the film has collected at the domestic and worldwide box offices.

Ramayana records highest single-day collection of Rs 100 crore

Ramayana, according to trade tracker Sacnilk, witnessed a notable jump in its daily earnings after Diwali. On its first Monday, Ramayana collected Rs 107.50 crore across 23,911 shows in India. The film recorded its highest footfall in Hindi shows, earning Rs 87.25 crore across 19,786 shows. This was followed by Rs 7.50 crore in Kannada, Rs 6 crore in Telugu, Rs 4 crore in Tamil and Rs 2.75 crore in Malayalam.

With this, the film's total net collection in India stands at Rs 346.35 crore.

Ramayana box office collection in India: Day-wise

The film opened at the Indian box office with Rs 64.85 crore. However, its earnings witnessed a 25.9 per cent drop on Day 2, when it collected Rs 48.05 crore. The film later picked up pace over the weekend and recorded its highest single-day collection on its first Monday. Take a look at its day-wise collection below:

Day 1: Rs 64.85 crore

Day 2: Rs 48.05 crore

Day 3: Rs 69.80 crore

Day 4: Rs 56.15 crore

Day 5: Rs 107.50 crore

Total net India collection: Rs 346.35 crore (As of November 9)

Ramayana box office collection: Overseas and worldwide

At the overseas box office, Ramayana minted Rs 25 crore on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 250 crore. With this, the film's worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 663.90 crore.

More about Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend features an ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The film also features Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Sheeba Chadda as Manthara, among others.

Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the film brings together Oscar-winning composers AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

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Ramayana box office Day 5: After Diwali weekend, Ranbir Kapoor-Yash's film storms past Rs 300 crore in India