Ramayana continued its theatrical run on Friday, with the film witnessing a drop in collections compared to the previous day. Despite the decline, the mythological drama has maintained a strong presence at the box office across its different language versions.

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The film, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, has also been drawing audiences across Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu markets. Its latest collection figures reflect the contribution of all five language versions to its overall box office performance.

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Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 16

On Day 16, Ramayana collected a net amount of Rs 16.30 crore in India across 15,497 shows, as per Sacnilk. The Hindi version led the collections with Rs 12 crore from 13,322 shows. The Malayalam version contributed Rs 1.75 crore from 794 shows, while the Tamil version earned Rs 1.10 crore from 533 shows.

The Kannada version collected Rs 1 crore from 399 shows. Meanwhile, the Telugu version added Rs 45 lakh from 449 shows. The film's Day 16 India gross stood at Rs 19.45 crore. This was a 15.8 per cent drop from Thursday's net collection of Rs 19.35 crore.

With its latest earnings, Ramayana has taken its total India net collection to Rs 880.05 crore. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 1,051.60 crore.

Ramayana Worldwide Box Office Collection

The film has also performed well in overseas markets, where it collected Rs 8 crore on Day 16. This takes its overseas gross total to Rs 523.00 crore.

The film's worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 1,574.60 crore. Across its 16-day theatrical run, an estimated 35,651,737 tickets have been sold.

Among the different language versions, Hindi continues to account for the largest share of the film's India net collection at Rs 669.50 crore. Kannada has contributed Rs 71.15 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 54.85 crore. Malayalam has earned Rs 42.30 crore, while Tamil has collected Rs 42.25 crore.

What do we know about the cast of Ramayana?

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 hit theatres worldwide on November 5, 2026. The film was released in five languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, bringing the epic tale to audiences across different regions.

The film features a star-studded ensemble, with Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash portraying Ravana. Sunny Deol takes on the role of Lord Hanuman, while Ravi Dubey plays Lakshman.

Several other actors are part of the film in significant roles. Rakul Preet Singh appears as Surpanakha, Lara Dutta plays Queen Kaikeyi, Arun Govil portrays King Dashrath and Kajal Aggarwal plays Mandodari.

Produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, Ramayana: Part 1 also has an international musical collaboration. Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman have come together to create the film's music.

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