Ramayana Day 11 Collection: Ranbir Kapoor's epic beats Dhurandhar 2, sets new second-Sunday record

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer Ramayana continues to draw audiences to theatres, even as it enters its second week. The mythological epic witnessed another strong day at the box office on Sunday, November 15, collecting Rs 75 crore in India on its 11th day. With this, the film has also registered the biggest second-Sunday collection for a Bollywood film, surpassing Dhurandhar 2.

According to Sacnilk, the film's India net collection now stands at Rs 760.60 crore, while its worldwide gross has reached Rs 1,384.50 crore. The film's strong performance over the second weekend has further added to its impressive box-office run.

Ramayana day 11 box office collection

Ramayana earned Rs 75 crore on its second Sunday, showing that the film continues to attract audiences despite completing more than a week in theatres. The collection was higher than its Saturday earnings of Rs 72.90 crore.

The film's second weekend has been particularly strong. After collecting Rs 48.10 crore on Friday, it witnessed a jump on Saturday and continued the momentum on Sunday. Its three-day second-weekend collection now stands at around Rs 196 crore net in India.

The Sunday figure also helped the film surpass the second-Sunday collection of Dhurandhar 2, which had earned Rs 68 crore. This gives Ramayana another box-office milestone to add to its growing list of records.

Ramayana worldwide box office collection

The film's performance has been equally impressive in overseas markets. After 11 days, its worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 1,384.50 crore, including Rs 909 crore from India gross and Rs 475.50 crore from overseas markets.

Its India net collection has reached Rs 760.60 crore, putting it within touching distance of the Rs 800 crore mark. The film's performance across multiple language versions has also helped it maintain a strong hold at the box office.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film also stars Sunny Deol and Ravi Dubey in key roles.

The first part of the two-part mythological saga arrived in theatres on November 5, 2026. With its second weekend behind it, the film will now look to maintain its momentum during the weekdays.

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Ramayana box office Day 11: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's film crosses Rs 750 crore mark in India on Sunday