Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has had an impressive first two weeks in theatres. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, the epic drama has crossed Rs 1,000 crore in India gross and Rs 1,500 crore worldwide within 14 days of its release. According to Sacnilk, the film's worldwide gross stands at Rs 1,519.05 crore, including Rs 1,009.05 crore from India and Rs 510 crore from overseas markets. Its net collection in India has reached Rs 844.40 crore.

Beyond the numbers, the film has also surpassed the lifetime collections of several popular Indian blockbusters. Here's a look at the records it has broken and the ones it could chase next.

Records Ramayana has broken in 14 days

Surpassed Dhurandhar's lifetime worldwide collection: Ramayana has crossed the reported lifetime worldwide collection of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, which stands at Rs 1,307.35 crore. The film managed to do this in just 14 days. Surpassed RRR: SS Rajamouli's RRR had collected approximately Rs 1,230 crore worldwide. Ramayana has now moved ahead of the film's lifetime total. Surpassed KGF: Chapter 2: Yash's 2022 blockbuster had earned around Rs 1,215 crore globally. Ramayana has crossed that figure, adding another major film to its list of box-office milestones. Surpassed Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan had a worldwide collection of approximately Rs 1,160 crore. Ramayana has gone past its lifetime earnings within two weeks. Surpassed Pathaan: Another Shah Rukh Khan blockbuster that Ramayana has overtaken is Pathaan, which earned around Rs 1,055 crore worldwide. Surpassed Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas' science-fiction film collected approximately Rs 1,042.25 crore globally. Ramayana has also moved past this figure. Entered the Rs 1,000 crore India gross club: Ramayana has become the sixth Indian film to cross Rs 1,000 crore in domestic gross collections. It is also the third Hindi film to achieve this milestone. Third-fastest Indian film to cross Rs 1,000 crore worldwide: The film reached the milestone in eight days. Only Pushpa 2 and Dhurandhar 2 managed to get there faster, taking seven days each. Biggest IMAX opening for an Indian film: Ramayana recorded a worldwide opening of approximately Rs 56.25 crore in IMAX theatres, setting a new benchmark for an Indian release in the premium format. Second-biggest worldwide second weekend: The film collected approximately Rs 358.34 crore worldwide during its second weekend, placing it among the biggest second-weekend performers. Highest opening for a pre-Diwali release: With Rs 64.85 crore on its opening day in India, Ramayana surpassed the previous record held by Thugs of Hindostan, which had opened at Rs 52.25 crore. Second-fastest film to cross Rs 500 crore net in India: Ramayana achieved the milestone in 10 days, ahead of Pushpa 2, which took 11 days. Dhurandhar 2 remains faster, having reached it in six days. Fastest to cross Rs 300 crore net in India: The film achieved this milestone in five days, matching the record set by Dhurandhar 2. Biggest second weekend in Indian cinema: Ramayana collected Rs 196 crore net in India during its second weekend, surpassing Dhurandhar 2's reported Rs 172.70 crore. Record opening in international markets: The film registered record openings for an Indian release in Indonesia and Cambodia, according to figures shared by its makers. It also reported a record opening in Mexico. First Indian film to open at number one in the UK and Ireland: Ramayana achieved the distinction at the UK and Ireland box office, adding to its international performance.

Records Ramayana could break next

While the film has already crossed several major blockbusters, its position in the all-time rankings could change further if it maintains its theatrical run.

Surpass Pushpa 2: The Rule: Allu Arjun's film has a reported worldwide collection of Rs 1,742.10 crore. Ramayana needs approximately Rs 223 crore more to overtake it. Surpass Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: Prabhas' blockbuster earned around Rs 1,788.06 crore worldwide. Ramayana needs another Rs 269 crore to move ahead of it. Surpass Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge: Ranveer Singh's film has collected approximately Rs 1,813.39 crore globally. Ramayana needs around Rs 294 crore more to beat its lifetime total. Beat Dangal: Aamir Khan's Dangal remains the biggest Indian film worldwide, with an estimated collection of Rs 2,070.30 crore. Ramayana needs approximately Rs 551 crore more to claim the record. Become the highest-grossing Indian film of all time: Surpassing Dangal would put Ramayana at the top of the worldwide box-office rankings, making it the biggest Indian theatrical success ever.

The coming weeks will be important in determining how far Ramayana can go. Its weekday collections have started slowing down, but the film has already built a substantial lead in its first two weeks. Whether it can maintain that momentum and challenge the biggest records in Indian cinema remains to be seen.

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Ramayana makes history with Rs 1,000 crore India gross, Rs 50 crore in 4 South markets at box office