Ramayana box office record: Ranbir's film earns twice as much as Animal, crosses Rs 1,200 crore worldwide

Currently, Ramayana is dominating the box office. The film has generated considerable buzz among audiences since its release and witnessed a major jump in earnings on its second Saturday. It has not only strengthened its position at the domestic box office but has also crossed the Rs 1,200-crore mark worldwide. Interestingly, its Day 10 collection is more than double what Ranbir Kapoor's previous release, Animal, earned on the same day.

Ramayana box office collection on Day 10

According to a report by Sacnilk, Ramayana recorded an India net collection of Rs 72.90 crore on its second Saturday, marking the tenth day of its theatrical run. This represents a 51.6% increase compared to its Friday earnings.

The film had collected Rs 48.10 crore on Friday. With the latest addition, its total India net collection has reached Rs 685.60 crore, while its domestic gross collection stands at Rs 819.50 crore.

Hindi version leads the box office earnings

The Hindi version contributed the largest share to the film's Saturday collection. It earned Rs 53.75 crore net across 18,557 shows. The Kannada version collected Rs 5.40 crore from 893 shows.

The Malayalam and Tamil versions each earned Rs 4.75 crore, with 1,127 Malayalam shows and 1,290 Tamil shows. Meanwhile, the Telugu version collected Rs 4.25 crore through 1,584 shows.

Across all five languages, the film recorded an overall occupancy of 45.5% on Saturday. The Malayalam version had the highest occupancy at 83%, followed by Tamil at 62.5% and Kannada at 58.8%. The Hindi version recorded 41.9% occupancy, while the Telugu version stood at 39.1%.

Ramayana crosses Rs 1,200 crore worldwide

The film's strong performance is not limited to India. It has also recorded impressive numbers in overseas markets. On its tenth day, Ramayana reportedly earned around Rs 30 crore gross overseas, taking its total international gross collection to Rs 408.50 crore.

With an India gross collection of Rs 819.50 crore, the film's worldwide gross has reached Rs 1,228 crore. The Indian market accounts for 66.7% of its worldwide earnings, while overseas markets have contributed the remaining 33.3%.

How far ahead is Ramayana compared to Animal on Day 10?

Ramayana has also outperformed Ranbir Kapoor's previous release, Animal, in terms of its tenth-day collection. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal had earned Rs 36 crore net in India on its tenth day.

In comparison, Ramayana collected Rs 72.90 crore on the same day, earning more than twice the amount recorded by Animal. The latest film has also moved ahead of several major Bollywood releases in terms of their lifetime domestic collections.

Ramayana has surpassed the lifetime India net collections of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (Rs 643.87 crore) and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 (Rs 625.27 crore). It had previously moved past the domestic lifetime collections of Pathaan and Animal as well.

Also Read:

Ramayana box office collection day 10: Ranbir Kapoor's film beats Jawan, Kalki 2898 AD and Kantara Chapter 1