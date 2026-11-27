Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, continued its theatrical run with a slight improvement in its daily collection. The film has maintained a strong presence at the box office despite entering its fourth week, with audiences continuing to turn up for the mythological drama.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and bankrolled by Namit Malhotra, the film has also recorded substantial earnings across different language versions. Its Hindi release remains the biggest contributor to the domestic total, while the Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil versions have added to its overall collection.

Ramayana box office collection Day 22

On Day 22, Thursday, November 26, Ramayana collected Rs 9.65 crore net in India across all languages. This marks a 1.6 per cent increase from its Day 21 collection of Rs 9.50 crore. The film recorded an India gross of Rs 11.50 crore on Thursday, with 15,418 shows and an occupancy rate of 12.8 per cent.

With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 992.10 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 1,185 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 1,777 crore. The film's third-week collection, covering Days 16 to 22, stands at Rs 128.35 crore net and Rs 152.85 crore gross. Its opening day collection was Rs 64.85 crore net and Rs 77.50 crore gross.

Ramayana language-wise box office collection: Hindi version leads

The Hindi version continues to account for the largest share of Ramayana's domestic earnings. It has collected Rs 752.65 crore so far, contributing 75.9 per cent to the film's India net total. The Kannada version has earned Rs 78.65 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 57.90 crore, Malayalam at Rs 53.30 crore and Tamil at Rs 49.60 crore.

On Day 22, the Hindi version collected Rs 6.75 crore. The Malayalam version added Rs 1 crore, while Kannada earned Rs 85 lakh. The Tamil and Telugu versions contributed Rs 75 lakh and Rs 30 lakh, respectively.

The film has recorded a total of 4,59,495 shows so far. Its India gross and overseas contribution account for 66.7 per cent and 33.3 per cent of its worldwide earnings, respectively.

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