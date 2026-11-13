Ramayana box office Day 9: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's film crosses Rs 600 crore mark in India

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, has completed 13 days in theatres and continues to perform well at the box office. The epic crossed the Rs 600 crore mark in India net collections on its ninth day in theatres. The film recently achieved a major milestone internationally by crossing the Rs 1,000 crore mark in worldwide gross collections within eight days of its release, becoming the 11th film to achieve this feat. Find out how much the film collected on Day 9, November 13.

Ramayana box office Day 9: Ranbir Kapoor's film crosses Rs 600 crore mark in India

According to Sacnilk, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend collected Rs 47.85 crore across 22,993 shows in India on Day 9. The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 27.90% for its 3D shows, with 13.54% occupancy in the morning, 29.77% in the afternoon and 40.38% in the evening. Data for the night shows on Day 9 is still awaited.

With this, the film's total India net box office collection stands at Rs 612.45 crore. It has also earned Rs 25 crore from overseas markets, taking its overseas gross collection to Rs 378.50 crore. As a result, the film's worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 1,110.70 crore.

The film opened with Rs 64.85 crore on its first day and witnessed a dip on Day 2, earning Rs 48.05 crore. However, collections picked up over the Diwali weekend, with the film earning Rs 69.80 crore on Saturday and Rs 56.15 crore on Sunday.

The film recorded its biggest single-day collection on Monday, November 9, when it earned Rs 107.50 crore. It followed this up with Rs 94.10 crore on Day 6 and Rs 70.65 crore on Day 7. On its eighth day, Thursday, the film added another Rs 53.50 crore to its India net collection.

Ramayana crosses Rs 1,000 crore worldwide

Apart from its domestic performance, Ramayana has also achieved a major milestone at the worldwide box office. The film crossed Rs 1,000 crore in global gross collections within eight days of its release. According to Sacnilk, its worldwide gross collection stood at Rs 1,110.70 crore after Day 9, including Rs 378.50 crore from overseas markets.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Sheeba Chaddha, and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles. The first instalment of the two-part epic was released in theatres on November 5, 2026.

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Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranbir Kapoor's film crosses Rs 1,000 crore worldwide, know India stat