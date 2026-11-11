Ramayana box office Day 7: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's film inches closer to Rs 500 crore in India

Ramayana: Part One has continued its theatrical run after a strong opening week. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, has drawn audiences across different language versions and maintained its presence at the box office even after the Diwali holiday period.

The Nitesh Tiwari directorial has completed seven days in theatres. While the film witnessed a drop in collections on Wednesday, its Hindi version continues to contribute the largest share of its domestic earnings.

Ramayana box office collection Day 7

According to early estimates on Sacnilk, Ramayana collected Rs 42.82 crore net in India on Wednesday, November 11. Its India gross collection stood at Rs 50.53 crore. The film recorded an occupancy of 38.6 per cent across 17,083 shows on its seventh day. These figures are live estimates.

With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 483.27 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 577.03 crore. The worldwide gross collection was Rs 823.50 crore as of Day 6.

The film had collected Rs 94.10 crore net on Day 6, following its Monday collection of Rs 107.50 crore. Its Wednesday earnings are lower than the previous day's figures.

Ramayana language-wise box office collection

The Hindi version remained the biggest contributor on Day 7, earning Rs 35.01 crore. The Kannada version collected Rs 2.93 crore, while Tamil brought in Rs 1.69 crore. The Malayalam and Telugu versions earned Rs 1.60 crore and Rs 1.59 crore, respectively.

Looking at the overall language-wise collections, the Hindi version has contributed Rs 371.01 crore, accounting for 76.8 per cent of the total India net collection. Kannada stands at Rs 44.13 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 34.59 crore. The Tamil and Malayalam versions have collected Rs 19.04 crore and Rs 14.50 crore, respectively.

Together, the film's total India net collection across all language versions stands at Rs 483.27 crore after seven days in theatres.

Ramayana Part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana. While the first part was released on November 5, the second part of the film was slated for release on Diwali 2027. However, the date has now been pushed to Diwali 2028.

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