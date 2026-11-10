Ramayana box office Day 6: Ranbir, Yash's film crosses Rs 400 cr in India, know its worldwide earnings so far

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi's Ramayana continues its impressive run at the box office. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the epic recorded its highest single-day collection of over Rs 100 crore on Day 5, following the Diwali holiday. The film has now crossed the Rs 400 crore mark at the domestic box office. As of 6 pm on November 10, Day 6 of its theatrical run, the film has already added over Rs 64.50 crore to its India collections. Here's a look at how much it has earned in India and worldwide so far.

Ramayana crosses Rs 400 crore mark in India

Ramayana has crossed the Rs 400 crore mark at the Indian box office. As of 6 pm on November 10, the film added Rs 64.50 crore to its Day 6 collection, taking its total India net collection to Rs 410.85 crore. Notably, these are early estimates, and the final figures are expected to be updated later in the day.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film recorded its highest single-day collection of Rs 107.50 crore on Day 5, following the Diwali holiday. On Day 6, it registered earnings of Rs 64.50 crore across 17,486 shows nationwide, as per the reported figures.

Ramayana Day 6 box office collection: Language-wise

Among the different language versions, the Hindi shows contributed Rs 53.60 crore across 14,961 shows. The Kannada version collected Rs 6.04 crore, followed by Tamil at Rs 2.52 crore and Telugu at Rs 2.34 crore.

In terms of occupancy, Ramayana recorded 52.69 per cent overall occupancy across Hindi 3D shows. The morning shows registered 36.54% occupancy, while the afternoon shows recorded 68.85%. The figures for the evening and night shows are yet to be updated. The film's final Day 6 collection will be available later tonight.

Ramayana worldwide box office collection so far

At the worldwide box office, Ramayana has grossed Rs 673.90 crore so far, according to Sacnilk. The film's overseas gross collection stands at Rs 260 crore, with its Day 5 overseas earnings contributing Rs 35 crore.

With its domestic and overseas collections continuing to grow, the epic has maintained its strong run at the global box office.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, the film features Ravie Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Sunny Deol, Faisal Malik, Shobana, Kajal Aggarwal, among others. The film is backed by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

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Ramayana Day 5 box office: Ranbir Kapoor's film records highest single-day collection of Rs 100 cr post-Diwali