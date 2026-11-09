Ramayana box office Day 5: After Diwali weekend, Ranbir Kapoor-Yash's film storms past Rs 300 crore in India

Ramayana has continued its impressive run at the Indian box office, drawing audiences to theatres even after the Diwali weekend. The mythological drama, featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, has maintained its momentum across multiple language versions.

After witnessing a slight dip in collections on Sunday, the film has recorded a strong performance on Monday. Its weekday performance will be important in determining how well it sustains its box office run in the coming days.

Ramayana box office collection Day 5: Film crosses Rs 300 crore in India

According to live estimates in Sacnilk, Ramayana collected Rs 68.65 crore net at the Indian box office on Day 5, Monday, November 9. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 61 per cent across 16,315 shows tracked so far. Its final collection for the day is yet to be reported.

The film had collected Rs 64.85 crore net on its opening day, Thursday, November 5. Its earnings dropped to Rs 48.05 crore on Friday before jumping by 45.3 per cent on Saturday, when it earned Rs 69.80 crore. On Sunday, the collection stood at Rs 56.15 crore, registering a decline of 19.6 per cent.

With Monday's estimated earnings, Ramayana has taken its total India net collection to Rs 307.50 crore. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 366.21 crore. The film has recorded a total of 1,10,297 shows across its first five days in theatres. The confirmed numbers are yet to be updated.

Ramayana Day 5 language-wise box office collection

The Hindi version continued to contribute the largest share of the film's earnings on Monday. It collected Rs 57.19 crore net from 13,856 shows, recording an occupancy of 60.1 per cent.

The Kannada version earned Rs 5.43 crore from 689 shows, with an occupancy of 74.8 per cent. Meanwhile, the Telugu version collected Rs 3.44 crore from 1,171 shows and recorded 47.8 per cent occupancy.

The Tamil version earned Rs 2.59 crore from 599 shows, registering the highest occupancy among the four languages at 92.6 per cent.

These figures are live estimates as of 5:03 pm on Monday. The final Day 5 collection is expected to be updated later in the night.

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