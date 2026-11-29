Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend continues its steady run at the box office, maintaining its momentum on the fourth Sunday. The film recorded a double-digit collection on Day 25, November 29, according to early estimates by trade tracker Sacnilk. Meanwhile, the epic has also surpassed Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 to become the second-highest-grossing Indian film worldwide. Read on to find out its latest worldwide box office collection.

Ramayana box office collection Day 25

As per Sacnilk, Ramayana Part 1 collected Rs 14.67 crore across 6,547 shows in India on Sunday, November 29, as of 9.03 pm. The Hindi version contributed Rs 11.05 crore from 5,402 shows, while the Tamil and Kannada versions earned Rs 2.02 crore and Rs 1.60 crore, respectively.

With this, the film's total India gross collection stands at Rs 1,229.86 crore, while its net collection has reached Rs 1,029.87 crore. The final collection figures for Day 25 are yet to be reported.

Ramayana box office collection worldwide so far

As per Sacnilk, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend collected Rs 7 crore from overseas markets on Saturday, November 28, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 602 crore. This brings the film's worldwide collection to Rs 1,814.55 crore.

Ramayana beats Dhurandhar 2 worldwide, becomes 2nd-highest-grossing Indian film

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has surpassed Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 to become the second-highest-grossing Indian film globally. Aamir Khan's Dangal continues to hold the top spot. As per Sacnilk, the film managed to earn Rs 1,814.55 crore worldwide in its first 24 days in theatres, overtaking Dhurandhar 2's lifetime collection of Rs 1,813.39 crore.

About Ramayana: Rise of a Legend

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film also features Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Arun Govil as King Dasharath, Shobana as Kaikesi, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari and Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjihva, among others.

The music for the film is composed by Oscar-winning composers AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. The film is backed by Namit Malhotra and Yash under Prime Focus Studios, DNEG, and Monster Mind Creations. The second instalment in the two-part epic, Ramayana Part 2, will arrive in theatres during Diwali 2028.

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