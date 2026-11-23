Ramayana benefited from the weekend boost at the box office, becoming the third Indian film to cross the Rs 900 crore mark in India in record time. Meanwhile, Dhanush's Om: Operation Mole has also performed well in theatres, while the Hollywood release Godzilla Minus Zero has seen a marginal increase in its collections.

Ramayana gained momentum at the box office over the weekend. At the same time, Dhanush's Om: Operation Mole continued its run in theatres, while Godzilla Minus Zero struggled to make a significant impact. Here's a look at how the three films performed on Sunday.

Ramayana box office collection Day 18

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana continued its strong run at the box office on its 18th day. The film witnessed a significant jump in collections over the second weekend. After earning Rs 27.76 crore on Saturday, it collected Rs 35.60 crore net on Sunday. With this, the film's total net collection in India has reached Rs 942.75 crore, while its domestic gross collection stands at Rs 1,126.50 crore.

Ramayana worldwide box office collection

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Ramayana has also maintained a strong run in overseas markets. The film has collected Rs 567 crore internationally, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,693.50 crore. It has become the third Indian film to cross the Rs 900 crore mark at the domestic box office in record time, trailing only Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2. The film has also reportedly beaten Dhurandhar 2's record for the biggest second weekend collection by an Indian film.

Dhanush's Om: Operation Mole box office collection

Dhanush's Om: Operation Mole has also had a steady weekend at the box office. The film opened with Rs 18.10 crore on its first day, followed by Rs 16.25 crore on the second day. On Sunday, it collected Rs 15.90 crore net. With these collections, the film's total net earnings in India have reached Rs 50.25 crore.

Godzilla Minus Zero box office collection

The Hollywood film Godzilla Minus Zero has had a relatively slow run at the Indian box office. It opened with Rs 70 lakh on its first day, followed by Rs 1.10 crore on the second day. On its third day, the film recorded a net collection of Rs 1.22 crore. Its total net collection in India now stands at Rs 3.02 crore.

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