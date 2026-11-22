Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana continues its impressive run at the box office. The film has entered the Rs 900 crore net India club on Day 17 of its theatrical release. Nitesh Tiwari's directorial has also crossed the Rs 1,600 crore mark in worldwide gross collections, further strengthening its position at the box office. Find out how much the film performed on its third Saturday, November 21.

Ramayana box office collection Day 17

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 27.40 crore net across 15,851 shows in India on Day 17. With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 906.90 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 1,083.70 crore.

In terms of collections across languages, the film earned Rs 20.25 crore from its Hindi version on Day 17 across 13,553 shows. The Malayalam version contributed Rs 2.75 crore from 838 shows, while the Tamil version collected Rs 2 crore from 601 shows.

Meanwhile, the Kannada version earned Rs 1.65 crore from 411 shows. The Telugu version added Rs 75 lakh to the total, with collections coming from 448 shows.

Ramayana crosses Rs 1,600 crore worldwide

Ramayana has also maintained a strong hold in the overseas market. The film collected Rs 10 crore overseas on Day 17, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 533 crore.

With its India gross standing at Rs 1,083.70 crore and overseas gross at Rs 533 crore, the film's worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 1,616.70 crore.

More about Ramayana

The two-part epic arrived in theatres on November 5, coinciding with the Diwali holiday weekend. The film was released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

It features an ensemble cast led by Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as the demon king Ravana. Sunny Deol essays the role of Lord Hanuman, while Ravie Dubey portrays Lakshmana.

The film also features several other actors in significant roles. Rakul Preet Singh plays Surpanakha, Lara Dutta appears as Queen Kaikeyi, Arun Govil portrays King Dashrath, Kajal Aggarwal essays the role of Mandodari, Ajinkya Deo as Vishwamitra.

Other films running in theatres

Apart from Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, several other films, including Bachelor Party D'eux, Pyre, Party Animals, Godzilla Minus Zero, ENE Repeat, Scene, OM: Operation Mole and Kaali Kheti, are currently running in theatres.

Also Read:

Exclusive: Ramayana's Ajinkya Deo, who plays Vishwamitra, responds to online criticism and trolls