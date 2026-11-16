Ramayana box office Day 12: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's film nears Rs 1000 crore in India

Ramayana continues its theatrical run, with the film drawing audiences across multiple languages. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, the mythological epic has completed its second weekend in cinemas and is now into its third week.

The film has witnessed a few ups and downs in its daily collections since its release. While the weekend brought a rise in earnings, its weekday performance will be important in determining how it sustains its box office run.

Ramayana box office collection Day 12

As per the latest figures of Sacnilk, Ramayana collected Rs 18.53 crore net in India on Day 12, Monday, November 16. These are live estimates as of 6:03 pm IST. The film recorded an India gross of Rs 21.87 crore for the day, with an overall occupancy of 22.0 per cent across 16,024 shows.

The film had collected Rs 75.00 crore net on Sunday, November 15. Its Monday collection is currently lower than the previous day's earnings, with a 22.0 per cent occupancy reported so far.

With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 779.13 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 930.87 crore. The total number of shows across its 12-day theatrical run has reached 2,76,591.

During its first eight days, the film collected Rs 564.60 crore net in India. Its second week, covering Days 9 to 12, has added Rs 214.53 crore so far. The worldwide gross collection stood at Rs 1,384.50 crore up to Day 11.

Ramayana Day 12 language-wise box office collection

Ramayana was released in four languages, with the Hindi version continuing to contribute the largest share of its domestic earnings. On Day 12, the Hindi version collected Rs 14.84 crore net, while the Kannada version earned Rs 1.37 crore.

The Tamil version added Rs 1.22 crore, and the Telugu version collected Rs 1.10 crore on Monday. Together, the four versions contributed Rs 18.53 crore to the film's India net collection.

In terms of occupancy, the Kannada version recorded 25.7 per cent, followed by Tamil at 25.2 per cent. Hindi registered 21.8 per cent occupancy, while Telugu stood at 19.0 per cent.

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