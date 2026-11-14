Ramayana day 10 box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor's film springs surprise beating Pathaan globally

Ramayana continues its strong run at the box office, with the film maintaining its momentum even in its second week. Ranbir Kapoor's film has crossed Rs 600 crore in domestic net collections and Rs 1,100 crore worldwide. Here is a look at its box office performance so far.

It has been nine days since Ramayana arrived in theatres, and the film continues to draw audiences. Given its current performance, it is expected to add more to its already impressive collection in the coming days. The film has also crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark worldwide.

Ramayana day 9 box office collection

On its ninth day, Ramayana collected Rs 47.85 crore at the Indian box office. For comparison, the film earned Rs 53.50 crore on its eighth day, Rs 70.65 crore on its seventh day and Rs 94.10 crore on its sixth day.

According to Sacnilk, the film's total domestic net collection stands at Rs 612.45 crore after nine days. Its India gross collection has reached Rs 732.20 crore.

Ramayana box office collection by language

Ramayana was released in five languages. The Hindi version has contributed the most to its domestic collection, earning Rs 473.25 crore in nine days. The Kannada version has collected Rs 51.95 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 40.65 crore, Tamil at Rs 24.90 crore and Malayalam at Rs 21.70 crore.

Ramayana worldwide box office collection

The film has also been performing strongly in overseas markets. In nine days, Ramayana has collected Rs 378.50 crore from international markets, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,110.70 crore.

With this, the film has surpassed the worldwide collection of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, which stands at Rs 1,050.30 crore. It is now closing in on the record set by Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which collected Rs 1,148.32 crore worldwide. The film needs approximately Rs 37.62 crore more to surpass that figure.

About the film Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravi Dubey, Arun Govil, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta and Vivek Oberoi. Anupam Kher has lent his voice to the character of Jatayu.

The second part of the film is scheduled to release during Diwali 2028.

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Ramayana box office Day 9: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's film crosses Rs 600 crore mark in India