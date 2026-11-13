Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranbir Kapoor's film crosses Rs 1,000 crore worldwide, know India stat

Nitesh Tiwari's mythological drama continues its theatrical run after a strong opening week. The film has crossed Rs 565 crore in India, while its worldwide collection has already moved past the Rs 1,000 crore mark.

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer Ramayana is continuing its box office run, although its daily earnings have seen a considerable change since its opening days. On Friday, November 13, the film collected an estimated Rs 91 lakh so far, taking its total India net collection to Rs 565.51 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Language-based collection on Day 9

The Day 9 figures are early estimates and may change as the day progresses. The film has been released in multiple languages, with the Hindi version contributing the largest share to its domestic earnings.

According to the latest figures available, the film was running across 1,854 shows on Friday morning. The Hindi version accounted for Rs 85 lakh from 1,722 shows. The Kannada version contributed Rs 3 lakh, while the Telugu and Tamil versions added Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

Ramayana box office collection Day 9: A look at the daily earnings

Ramayana opened in theatres on November 5 and witnessed a strong response during its initial days. The film began its box office journey with Rs 64.85 crore on the first day. Collections dipped to Rs 48.05 crore on Friday before picking up over the weekend.

Saturday brought in Rs 69.80 crore, while Sunday's collection stood at Rs 56.15 crore. The film then registered a significant jump on Monday, November 9, earning Rs 107.50 crore. It followed this with Rs 94.10 crore on Tuesday.

The collections gradually came down over the next two days. Ramayana earned Rs 70.65 crore on Wednesday and added Rs 53.50 crore on Thursday. By the end of its eighth day, the film had collected Rs 564.60 crore net in India.

With the early Day 9 earnings added to the total, its domestic net collection has reached Rs 565.51 crore. The India gross collection currently stands at Rs 676.12 crore.

Ramayana crosses Rs 1,000 crore worldwide

While the domestic collections remain an important part of its box office journey, Ramayana has also registered a major milestone internationally. The film crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark in worldwide gross collections within eight days of its release.

As per Sacnilk, its worldwide collection stood at Rs 1,033.55 crore by the end of Day 8. With this achievement, the film entered the Rs 1,000 crore worldwide club and became the 11th Indian film to reach the milestone. The worldwide figures for Day 9 are yet to be updated.

The film's box office performance will be closely watched over the coming days as it continues its theatrical run. Its next collection figures will offer a clearer picture of how well it manages to hold its position after the strong opening week.

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