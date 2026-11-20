Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend continues its theatrical run as it enters its third week in cinemas. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the epic has been performing well at the box office despite witnessing a gradual decline in daily collections. After crossing several milestones in its first two weeks, the film is now inching closer to the Rs 1,600 crore mark worldwide. Here's how the film has performed so far.

Ramayana box office collection Day 16

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Ramayana has collected Rs 4.99 crore net in India on Day 16 (Friday), as per the data available at 4 PM. With this, its total domestic net collection has reached Rs 868.74 crore.

The film recorded its highest earnings from Hindi shows, collecting Rs 4.09 crore across 7,950 shows. This was followed by Rs 39 lakh from Kannada shows, Rs 35 lakh from Tamil shows and Rs 16 lakh from Telugu shows.

Notably, these box office figures are expected to increase as collections from evening and night shows are yet to be reported.

Ramayana nears Rs 1,600 crore mark worldwide

As per Sacnilk, the film has been performing well at the worldwide box office and is inching closer to the Rs 1,600 crore milestone. On Thursday, November 19, which marked its 15th day in theatres, the film collected Rs 19.35 crore net at the domestic box office. This was a decline of 16.6 per cent compared to Wednesday's collection of Rs 23.20 crore.

With this, the film's worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 1,547.15 crore, including Rs 515 crore from overseas markets.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film also stars Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Arun Govil as King Dashrath, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha and others.

The first instalment of the two-part epic was released in theatres on November 5, 2026, across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The film's music has been composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. The second part is slated to arrive in theatres during Diwali 2028.

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