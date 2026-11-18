Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend continues its impressive run at the box office. The epic has achieved another major milestone on its 14th day in theatres, crossing the Rs 1,500 crore mark in worldwide earnings. With this achievement, the film has also surpassed the lifetime worldwide collection of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar.

The film, which hit theatres on November 5, ahead of Diwali weekend, has been attracting audiences and giving tough competition to the other releases. Find out how much the film earned on its Day 14 as of 10.16 pm.

Ramayana box office collection Day 14

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Ramayana has crossed the Rs 1,500 crore mark worldwide within 14 days of its theatrical release. The film has collected a net of Rs 23.20 crore across 22,263 shows in India. With this, the film's total India gross collections stand at Rs 1,009.05 crore and total India net collections at Rs 844.40 crore.

In terms of language-wise collections, the Hindi version of Ramayana led the domestic box office with Rs 16.50 crore on Day 14. The Malayalam version collected Rs 2.15 crore, followed by Kannada at Rs 1.65 crore, Tamil at Rs 1.60 crore and Telugu at Rs 1.30 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Ramayana box office collection: Overseas and worldwide

Ramayana has collected Rs 8 crore on Day 14 overseas, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 510 crore. With this, the worldwide gross collection of the epic has reached Rs 1,519.05 crore, crossing the Rs 1,500 crore milestone.

Notably, these figures are expected to rise as the final box office numbers for Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana are yet to be reported.

Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the film features a star-studded cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravie Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi, Sheeba Chaddha, Kajal Aggarwal and others.

Ramayana surpasses Dhurandhar in worldwide earnings

With its worldwide collection crossing Rs 1,500 crore, Ramayana has moved ahead of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar in the box office rankings. For the unversed, the 2025 action thriller Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, grossed Rs 1,307.35 crore worldwide in 104 days, according to Sacnilk.

Dhurandhar features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal and others.

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