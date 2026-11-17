Ramayana continues to draw audiences to theatres, maintaining a strong run across India and overseas markets. Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, the film has recorded a steady response since its release, with its Hindi version contributing the largest share to the overall collection.

The film has also seen some significant daily fluctuations during its theatrical run. After a strong opening week, Ramayana witnessed another good weekend before its collections dropped on Monday. Its latest figures are live estimates as of 7:03 pm on Tuesday, November 17.

Ramayana box office collection Day 13: Film earns Rs 18.34 crore

According to the latest figures on Sacnilk, Ramayana has collected Rs 18.34 crore net in India on Day 13. The Hindi version contributed Rs 14.42 crore, while the Kannada version earned Rs 1.54 crore. The Tamil and Telugu versions collected Rs 1.30 crore and Rs 1.08 crore, respectively.

With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 810.94 crore in 13 days. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 968.89 crore. The film recorded its highest single-day collection on Day 5, when it earned Rs 107.50 crore net. It had collected Rs 564.60 crore during its first eight days, while its collection for Days 9 to 13 stands at Rs 246.34 crore.

The film's daily collections have seen a few ups and downs. After earning Rs 48.10 crore on Day 9, it collected Rs 72.90 crore on Day 10 and Rs 75 crore on Day 11. The collection dropped to Rs 32 crore on Day 12, followed by the latest live estimate of Rs 18.34 crore on Day 13.

Ramayana worldwide box office collection: Hindi version leads with 76.5 per cent

The Hindi version continues to account for the biggest share of the film's India net collection. It has earned Rs 620.42 crore so far, contributing 76.5 per cent to the total. The Kannada version has collected Rs 66.64 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 51.98 crore, Tamil at Rs 37.60 crore and Malayalam at Rs 34.30 crore.

The film's worldwide gross collection stood at Rs 1,437.25 crore up to Day 12. Its India gross collection accounts for 65.9 per cent of the total, while overseas markets contribute the remaining 34.1 per cent. Ramayana has also recorded 2,99,805 shows across its 13-day theatrical run.

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