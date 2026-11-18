Ramayana continues to set records at the box office. Although the film witnessed a dip in its earnings on the second Tuesday, it has managed to maintain a strong position in theatres. The film has crossed Rs 800 crore at the domestic box office, while its worldwide collection has gone past Rs 1,400 crore. Here is a look at its Day 13 collection across languages.

How much did Ramayana collect on its 13th day?

On its opening day, the film earned Rs 64.85 crore. Its highest single-day collection so far came on the first Monday, when it raked in Rs 107.50 crore. The film collected Rs 564.60 crore in its first eight days.

On Monday, its 12th day in theatres, Ramayana earned Rs 32 crore. This was followed by a collection of Rs 28.70 crore on Tuesday, Day 13. With this, the film’s total domestic net collection has reached Rs 821.30 crore. Its India gross stands at Rs 981.50 crore, while its worldwide collection has touched Rs 1,483.50 crore.

How close is Ramayana to its next box office milestone?

At the domestic box office, Ramayana has already surpassed the lifetime India net collection of RRR, which stands at Rs 782.20 crore. Its next target is Dhurandhar, which has a lifetime India net collection of Rs 840.20 crore. If the film maintains its current momentum, it will then be looking to overtake KGF: Chapter 2, which earned Rs 859.70 crore in India.

Which language version of Ramayana is performing the best?

On its 13th day, Ramayana was screened across 22,551 shows in India. The Hindi version continued to contribute the largest share, earning Rs 21 crore. The Malayalam version collected Rs 2.35 crore, while the Kannada version brought in Rs 2.10 crore. The Tamil and Telugu versions earned Rs 1.75 crore and Rs 1.50 crore, respectively.

More deets about the film

Ramayana has been made on a budget of Rs 2,000 crore. Ranbir Kapoor plays Ram, while Sai Pallavi portrays Sita. Yash appears as Ravana, and Ravi Dubey plays Lakshmana. The film also features Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi, Sheeba Chaddha and Kajal Aggarwal. It is produced by Namit Malhotra, with Yash serving as co-producer, and directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

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