Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana continues to draw audiences to theatres even after completing its second weekend. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, the film has maintained a strong run at the box office and added another milestone to its collection on Monday. While earnings dipped after the weekend, its overall numbers remain impressive, with the film now looking to cross the Rs 800 crore mark in India.

Ramayana box office collection on day 12

Ramayana opened in theatres with an India net collection of Rs 64.85 crore. Its biggest single-day collection came on Day 5, when it earned Rs 107.50 crore. The film continued to perform well over its second weekend, collecting Rs 75 crore on Sunday.

However, Monday brought a noticeable drop. According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 32 crore net on Day 12, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 792.60 crore. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 947.25 crore.

The film is now just over Rs 7 crore away from the Rs 800 crore India net milestone. Although the weekday numbers are lower than its weekend figures, the overall run suggests that the film has managed to retain audience interest beyond its opening week.

Ramayana beats Jawan and Stree 2 at the domestic box office

The film has already moved past the domestic lifetime collections of several successful Hindi releases. These include Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2, which collected around Rs 627.02 crore worldwide, and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which earned approximately Rs 1,160 crore worldwide.

For a fair comparison, these are worldwide figures and should not be presented as India net collections. Ramayana's India net total of Rs 792.60 crore has also moved beyond the India net figures reported for both films.

Its next major domestic target is Dhurandhar, which has a reported India net collection of around Rs 895.96 crore. The film will need to maintain its hold over the coming days if it is to cross that mark.

Ramayana's worldwide collection and the Pushpa 2 challenge

The film's performance overseas has also contributed significantly to its box office total. According to the latest Sacnilk tracking figures used in this report, Ramayana's worldwide gross has reached approximately Rs 1,437.25 crore.

It has therefore moved ahead of Dhurandhar's reported worldwide collection of around Rs 1,350 crore. The next big target is Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, which has a worldwide collection of approximately Rs 1,742 crore to Rs 1,800 crore, depending on the trade estimate being followed.

Ramayana still has some distance to cover before it can challenge that record, but its performance in just 12 days has put it firmly among the biggest Indian box office successes.

Hindi version leads language-wise collections

The Hindi version continues to account for the largest share of Ramayana's domestic earnings. On Day 12, it reportedly collected Rs 18 crore, while the Kannada version earned Rs 1.64 crore. The Tamil version contributed Rs 1.39 crore and the Telugu version Rs 1.33 crore.

The Hindi version's lead reflects the film's strong performance in its primary market, although its dubbed versions have also helped expand its reach across the country.

Who stars in Ramayana?

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi portrays Sita. Yash appears as Ravana, with Ravi Dubey playing Lakshman. The ensemble cast also includes Sunny Deol, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, Sheeba Chaddha and Kajal Aggarwal.

Produced by Namit Malhotra, with Yash also serving as a co-producer, Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film's box office run is now being closely watched as it approaches the Rs 800 crore India net milestone and continues its climb in the worldwide rankings.

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Ramayana box office Day 12: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's film nears Rs 1000 crore in India