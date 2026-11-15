Ramayana box office Day 11: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's film crosses Rs 750 crore mark in India on Sunday

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend continues its strong run at the box office. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the epic has been drawing audiences to theatres since its release on November 5. The film has already crossed the Rs 1,200 crore mark worldwide and is also performing well in the domestic market. On Sunday, the film witnessed a rise in its earnings, taking its India collection past the Rs 750 crore mark. Here's a look at its Day 11 box office collection.

Ramayana box office collection Day 11

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend collected Rs 75 crore across 23,525 shows in India on Sunday, November 15. The film registered an overall occupancy of 46.9% on its eleventh day in theatres.

The film witnessed a 2.9% increase in its earnings compared to Day 10, when it collected Rs 72.90 crore. With Sunday's collection, its total India net collection has reached Rs 760.60 crore, while its gross collection stands at Rs 909 crore.

Ramayana language-wise collection on Sunday

The Hindi version contributed the biggest share to the film's Sunday earnings. Here's how the film performed across different languages on Day 11:

Hindi: Rs 55 crore

Kannada: Rs 5.75 crore

Malayalam: Rs 5 crore

Tamil: Rs 4.75 crore

Telugu: Rs 4.50 crore

It must be noted that the figures mentioned above are based on Sacnilk data available as of 10.12 pm on Sunday, November 15. The final collection figures are expected to change once the day's numbers are updated.

Ramayana worldwide box office collection

Apart from its strong performance in India, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has also crossed the Rs 1,200 crore mark in worldwide collections. As per Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 40 crore at the overseas markets on Day 11, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 470.50 cr so far. This brings the film's worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,379.50 crore.

Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the two-part epic features an ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana, Arun Govil as King Dashrath, among others. The second part is slated to hit theatres during Diwali 2028.

Also Read:

Ramayana box office record: Ranbir's film earns twice as much as Animal, crosses Rs 1,200 crore worldwide