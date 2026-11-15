Ramayana box office collection day 10: Ranbir Kapoor's film beats Jawan, Kalki 2898 AD and Kantara Chapter 1

Ramayana completed 10 days in theatres on Saturday and the film has emerged as one of the biggest box office successes of the year. The Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash starrer has crossed the Rs 600-crore mark at the Indian box office, surpassing the lifetime domestic collections of Jawan, Kalki 2898 AD and Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1.

Released in theatres on November 5, the big-budget film has maintained a strong run since its opening day. According to Sacnilk, Ramayana has collected Rs 685.60 crore net in India in its first 10 days. Its worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 1,228 crore. Here's a closer look at its box office performance.

How did Ramayana perform on its 10th day?

Ramayana opened strongly at the box office, collecting Rs 64.85 crore on its first day. Its biggest single-day collection so far came on Day 5, when it earned Rs 107.50 crore. After witnessing a decline on its second Friday, the film picked up pace again over the weekend. On Day 9, November 13, it collected Rs 48.10 crore. However, its earnings increased on Saturday, November 14, with the film earning Rs 72.90 crore.

This takes its total India net collection to Rs 685.60 crore in 10 days. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 819.50 crore, according to Sacnilk's updated figures.

Has Ramayana surpassed Jawan at the box office?

Ramayana has already overtaken the lifetime India net collections of three major blockbusters. These include Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Kalki 2898 AD and Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1. For comparison, Jawan, released in 2023, collected Rs 640.25 crore net in India. Kalki 2898 AD, which arrived in 2024, earned Rs 646.31 crore, while Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, released in 2025, collected Rs 622.48 crore.

With Rs 685.60 crore in just 10 days, Ramayana has moved ahead of all three films in terms of domestic net collections.

Ramayana crosses Rs 1,200 crore worldwide

The film's performance has also been impressive in overseas markets. According to Sacnilk, Ramayana has collected Rs 408.50 crore overseas, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 1,228 crore in 10 days. It has also surpassed the worldwide collections of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which earned Rs 1,160 crore, and Kalki 2898 AD, which collected Rs 1,042.25 crore. The film has also moved past Pathaan's reported worldwide collection of Rs 1,055 crore.

Ramayana has therefore crossed both Jawan's domestic and worldwide lifetime collections within just 10 days of its release. The film also features Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi, Rakul Preet Singh, Ravi Dubey and Lara Dutta in significant roles.

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Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana shows growth on Day 10, know how much it earned on Saturday