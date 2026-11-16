Ramayana becomes first Indian film to cross the $50 million 'overseas' mark in just 11 days

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Part 1 is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. After crossing the Rs 1,000 crore worldwide mark in its first eight days, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial has now achieved another major milestone. The film has crossed $50 million at the overseas box office in just 11 days, putting it among the fastest Indian films to reach the figure.

According to the latest Sacnilk report, Ramayana has collected Rs 475.50 crore from international markets as of November 15. At the current exchange rate, this works out to approximately $50.6 million. Some trade reports have put the figure at around $51.1 million. Either way, the film has crossed the $50 million mark in less than two weeks of its theatrical run.

What makes the achievement particularly interesting is the time taken by some of India's biggest blockbusters to reach similar overseas numbers. Baahubali 2, Pathaan, Jawan and Dhurandhar: The Revenge are among the films that have previously made a mark in this category. Ramayana has managed to reach the milestone at a remarkable pace.

Ramayana overseas collection: Day-wise breakdown

The film opened with Rs 51.25 crore from overseas markets on November 5. It collected another Rs 46 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs 71.75 crore on Day 3. Its first Sunday brought in Rs 56 crore.

The second Saturday proved particularly strong for the film, with overseas earnings jumping to Rs 50 crore. It followed this up with another Rs 40 crore on Sunday, taking the international total past the Rs 475 crore mark.

India box office collection: Film earns Rs 760 crore net

Ramayana has also maintained a strong run in India. On its 11th day, Sunday, November 15, the film collected Rs 75 crore net across 23,573 shows. This was a 33.6 per cent jump compared to its first Sunday collection of Rs 56.15 crore. It also registered a 2.9 per cent increase over Saturday's Rs 72.90 crore.

The film's total India net collection now stands at Rs 760.60 crore, while its domestic gross collection has reached Rs 909 crore.

The Hindi version continues to contribute the largest share of its domestic earnings, with Rs 582.25 crore net. The Kannada version has collected Rs 63.10 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 49.40 crore, Tamil at Rs 34.40 crore and Malayalam at Rs 31.45 crore.

During its first eight days, the film collected Rs 564.60 crore net in India. It added another Rs 196 crore over the next three days, taking its second-week collection to a strong figure.

Ramayana worldwide collection crosses Rs 1,384 crore

With its domestic and international earnings combined, Ramayana has collected Rs 1,384.50 crore worldwide in 11 days. Its India gross accounts for Rs 909 crore, while overseas markets have contributed Rs 475.50 crore. International earnings now make up approximately 34.3 per cent of its worldwide gross.

The film had crossed Rs 1,000 crore worldwide on Day 8. It has since added another Rs 384.50 crore to its total.

How Ramayana compares with other Indian blockbusters overseas

The $50 million overseas milestone is particularly significant when compared with the international performances of other Indian films. According to available trade reports, Baahubali 2 took 19 days to cross $40 million overseas, while Pathaan reached the same figure in approximately two weeks. Jawan and Dhurandhar: The Revenge achieved the milestone during their third weekends.

Ramayana, meanwhile, crossed $40 million in nine days before moving past $50 million in 11 days.

Among the major overseas performers, Pathaan collected approximately $47.88 million, Jawan earned around $46.57 million and Baahubali 2 collected approximately $42 million in the comparable initial overseas-run figures. Dhurandhar: The Revenge eventually crossed the $50 million mark as well, with its lifetime overseas earnings reported at around $51 million.

Ramayana has already moved beyond these benchmarks in a remarkably short period, although its theatrical run is still underway.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta and several others. The film is planned as the first instalment of a two-part cinematic adaptation of the epic.

Also Read:

Highest-grossing Indian films of all time: Dangal still rules as Dhurandhar 2 and Ramayana shake up the list