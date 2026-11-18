Ramayana is setting new records at the box office every day. It is also gaining popularity globally, securing the third spot on IMDb’s global chart. Notably, Ramayana is the only Indian film to feature in the global top 10 list of popular films.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, Ramayana is dominating the box office. It has already broken records set by several major films, and its strong run continues. The film is also making an impact internationally, even surpassing Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey in terms of popularity, according to IMDb’s chart of the most popular films.

Ramayana is the only Indian film on the global chart

Ramayana has secured a place among the top three films on IMDb, while The Odyssey currently sits at number four. IMDb has released its list of the 10 most popular films trending globally this week, with Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana taking the third position. Notably, it is the only Indian film to feature in the global top 10. The list is topped by You Can See Everything at number one, followed by Avenger at number two.

Which other films made the list?

The Hollywood film The Odyssey holds the fourth position. Other titles on the list include The End of Oak Street, Heartland, Heart of the Beast, Wild Horse Nine, Godzilla Minus Zero and Resident Evil.

Ramayana box office collection

At the box office, Ramayana has earned a net collection of Rs 821.42 crore in 13 days. Globally, the film is now close to entering the Rs 1,500 crore club. According to Sacnilk, it has collected Rs 1,483.50 crore worldwide in 13 days. It currently ranks as the fifth highest-grossing Indian film globally, behind only Dangal, Dhurandhar 2, Baahubali 2 and Pushpa 2.

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Mata Sita and Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi, Sheeba Chaddha and Kajal Aggarwal.

While the first part is already a hit, it ends at the Jatayu and Ravan clash. Now, the second part, which is releasing on Diwali 2028, will continue from there and reportedly will end at the Ayodhya return.

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Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 13: Ranbir Kapoor's film sets a new record, beats Chhaava and Dhurandhar