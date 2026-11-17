Ramayana continues to set new box-office records, adding another major achievement to its impressive theatrical run. Nitesh Tiwari's mythological epic has now surpassed the lifetime domestic net collection of SS Rajamouli's RRR in just 12 days. The film has also crossed the Rs 1,400 crore mark worldwide, even as its earnings witnessed a decline on the second Monday.

After delivering a strong performance over the second weekend, the film saw its collections drop on Monday. However, the latest numbers have done little to slow its progress towards some of Indian cinema's biggest box-office milestones. Here's a look at its Day 12 collection and the records it has managed to break.

How much did Ramayana earn on its second Monday?

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, Ramayana enjoyed a strong second weekend at the box office. The film collected Rs 72.90 crore on Saturday (Day 10), followed by Rs 75 crore on Sunday (Day 11).

However, collections dropped on Monday, as expected with the beginning of the working week. According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 32 crore net in India on Day 12. With this, its total domestic net collection reached Rs 792.60 crore.

Ramayana beats RRR's lifetime India collection

The biggest achievement for Ramayana on its 12th day was surpassing the lifetime domestic net collection of RRR. SS Rajamouli's blockbuster had collected approximately Rs 782.20 crore net in India during its theatrical run.

With its 12-day collection reaching Rs 792.60 crore, Ramayana has moved ahead of that figure. The achievement is particularly significant given that the film has managed to surpass RRR's lifetime domestic collection in less than two weeks.

The film has also crossed the Rs 1,400 crore mark at the worldwide box office. According to Sacnilk, its 12-day worldwide gross stands at Rs 1,437.25 crore, including Rs 947.25 crore from India and Rs 490 crore from overseas markets.

Can Ramayana beat Pushpa 2's worldwide collection?

With its worldwide collection continuing to grow, Ramayana is now looking to challenge the lifetime record of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Allu Arjun's blockbuster collected approximately Rs 1,742.10 crore worldwide.

Ramayana still has some distance to cover, but its current box-office performance has put it among the biggest Indian theatrical successes. It has already moved past several major blockbusters in the worldwide rankings, including RRR and Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Ramayana budget and cast

Made on a reported budget of approximately Rs 2,000 crore, Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, with Yash also serving as a co-producer. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi portrays Mata Sita, Yash essays Ravana, and Ravi Dubey appears as Lakshmana.

The ensemble cast also includes Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi, Sheeba Chaddha, Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh.

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Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranbir Kapoor's film beats Jawan and Stree 2, eyes Pushpa 2's record