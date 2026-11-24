The box-office run of Ramayana: Part 1 continues to rewrite records. The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has surpassed several major Indian blockbusters in worldwide collections, including Dhurandhar, RRR, KGF: Chapter 2 and Jawan. The film has now moved further up the list of India's highest-grossing movies globally, with only four films ahead of it.

According to the latest reported trade estimates, Ramayana: Part 1 has collected Rs 1,709.65 crore worldwide as of Day 19 (November 24). The achievement puts it ahead of some of the biggest commercial successes in Indian cinema. However, the film still has a considerable distance to cover before it can claim the top position.

Ramayana surpasses Dhurandhar, RRR and KGF: Chapter 2

With its latest worldwide collection, Ramayana: Part 1 has moved past Dhurandhar, RRR, KGF: Chapter 2 and Jawan in the all-time rankings. These films have enjoyed impressive theatrical runs and built substantial audiences beyond their domestic markets.

The latest milestone is particularly significant given the scale of the films Ramayana has overtaken. RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 were among the biggest pan-India successes, while Jawan established Shah Rukh Khan's box-office dominance across markets. Dhurandhar, too, emerged as a major commercial success. Ramayana's latest numbers have now put it ahead of all four titles in the worldwide rankings.

Only four films are ahead of Ramayana worldwide

Despite its impressive progress, Ramayana: Part 1 has not yet reached the top of the all-time worldwide box-office chart. Four films continue to remain ahead of it.

Here is how the top contenders compare based on the latest reported worldwide figures:

Dangal - Rs 2,070.30 crore

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge - Rs 1,813.39 crore

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion - Rs 1,788.06 crore

Pushpa 2: The Rule - Rs 1,742.10 crore

Ramayana: Part 1 - Rs 1,709.65 crore

Dangal continues to hold the top position, with a worldwide collection of Rs 2,070.30 crore. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge follows, while Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Pushpa 2: The Rule also remain ahead of Ramayana.

The gap between Ramayana and Pushpa 2 is relatively smaller compared with the distance separating it from the top two films. This makes the next stage of its box-office journey particularly interesting.

Ramayana's box-office journey continues

Surpassing films such as RRR, KGF: Chapter 2 and Jawan is a significant achievement for Ramayana: Part 1. The film has steadily climbed the worldwide rankings and is now competing with some of the biggest commercial successes in Indian cinema.

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