Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Part 1 has added another major record to its box-office run. The mythological epic has overtaken Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 to become the second-highest-grossing Indian film of all time worldwide. According to Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 1,814.55 crore globally in its first 24 days in theatres, edging past Dhurandhar 2's lifetime collection of Rs 1,813.39 crore.

The difference between the two films currently stands at just Rs 1.16 crore. With this, Ramayana has also moved ahead of two other major Indian blockbusters, Pushpa 2: The Rule and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Only Aamir Khan's Dangal remains ahead of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer on the worldwide list.

Ramayana worldwide box office collection after 24 days

As per Sacnilk's latest figures, Ramayana has collected Rs 1,015.20 crore in India net collections so far. Its domestic gross stands at Rs 1,212.55 crore, while the film has earned another Rs 602 crore from overseas markets. The film witnessed a significant jump on Saturday, November 28, its 24th day in theatres. It collected Rs 14.65 crore net in India, marking a 73.4 per cent increase compared to Friday's Rs 8.45 crore.

Its overseas collection on Saturday stood at approximately Rs 7 crore. The latest figures take its worldwide gross to Rs 1,814.55 crore, allowing it to move past Dhurandhar 2, which had enjoyed a long theatrical run before concluding its worldwide business at Rs 1,813.39 crore.

It is worth noting that these figures are through Day 24. Sacnilk's November 29 update stated that the film's Day 25 collection was yet to be reported.

Ramayana beats Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2 worldwide

With its latest achievement, Ramayana has moved past three major Indian blockbusters on the worldwide box-office chart. Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, had collected Rs 1,742.10 crore worldwide, while SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion had earned Rs 1,788.06 crore. Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, had finished its theatrical run at Rs 1,813.39 crore.

Ramayana has now surpassed all three films to claim the second position. The only film ahead of it is Nitesh Tiwari's own Dangal, starring Aamir Khan, which holds the record with a worldwide collection of Rs 2,070.30 crore. The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer currently needs another Rs 255.75 crore to overtake Dangal and become the highest-grossing Indian film worldwide.

About Ramayana: Part 1

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Shobana, Kajal Aggarwal and Vivek Oberoi, among others.

The first instalment follows Rama's journey from his childhood and marriage to Sita to his exile and her abduction by Ravana. The film ends with Rama preparing to rescue Sita, setting the stage for the second instalment.

Ramayana: Part 2 is scheduled to release during Diwali 2028.

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