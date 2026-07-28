Ramayana, Avengers Doomsday trailers to premiere with Spider-Man: Brand New Day in cinemas

New Delhi:

Moviegoers heading to theatres for Spider-Man: Brand New Day this week are in for a surprise. Apart from watching the Marvel film, audiences will also get to see the latest trailers of Ramayana and Avengers: Doomsday on the big screen before the movie begins. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is slated to hit theatres on July 30.

Ramayana, Avengers: Doomsday trailers to play before Spider-Man: Brand New Day

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, both trailers of Ramayana and Avengers: Doomsday will be attached to Spider-Man: Brand New Day screenings across India on July 30. It was mentioned that viewers watching Spider-Man: Brand New Day in cinemas will get an added bonus as the theatrical trailers of Avengers: Doomsday and the latest trailer of Ramayana will be screened before the film starts.

This is a developing story.