Ramayana advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor's film to cross Rs 100 cr on Day 1, sells over 29 lakh tickets

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana is witnessing a strong response ahead of its theatrical release on Thursday, November 5. The film has sold over 29 lakh tickets in advance bookings and is set to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in India on its opening day, as per trade tracker Sacnilk. The strong advance booking figures indicate significant interest among audiences, with the film expected to register an impressive start at the box office.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Yash as Ravana. Find out how much the film has earned at the Indian box office through advance ticket sales.

Ramayana advance booking crosses Rs 100 crore

As per details available on the trade tracker Sacnilk, Ramayana: Part 1, also called Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, has recorded impressive pre-release business across India, with advance bookings crossing the Rs 100 crore mark ahead of its theatrical release. The film has grossed Rs 110.35 crore and Rs 88.79 crore without block seats from 29.57 lakh tickets as of 6 PM on November 4.

Ramayana Day 1 advance booking: Language-wise share

The Hindi version of Ramayana is leading the advance booking figures by a significant margin, contributing Rs 89.51 crore, which accounts for 81 per cent of the total advance gross collection. The Telugu and Kannada versions have each contributed around 8 per cent, with collections of Rs 9.23 crore and Rs 8.43 crore, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Tamil version has earned Rs 2.59 crore, accounting for 2% of the total advance gross, while the Malayalam version has contributed Rs 59.17 lakh, making up 1 per cent.

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Cast and release date

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film also stars Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The ensemble cast includes several prominent actors, including Arun Govil as King Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi, and Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha in pivotal roles.

Produced by Namit Malhotra, the film is based on the ancient Indian epic Ramayana, with the screenplay for the film is written by Nitesh Tiwari and Shridhar Raghavan. The makers have brought together Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman for its music.

Ramayana: Part One is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on November 5, 2026. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and English versions.

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