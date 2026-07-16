Ramayana actor Addinath Kothare and Urmila Kothare announce separation after 15 years of marriage

New Delhi:

Marathi actor Addinath Kothare and Urmila Kothare have announced that they are parting ways as husband and wife. In a joint statement, the couple said the decision was made mutually after careful thought and requested privacy. Addinath will be seen playing Bharat in Nitesh Tiwari's highly anticipated film Ramayana, which is scheduled to release in two parts. The first part will hit theatres during Diwali 2026, followed by the second part during Diwali 2027.

The couple added that their daughter, Jizah, will remain at the heart of their lives as they raise her together through co-parenting.

Addinath Kothare and Urmila Kanetkar announce separation

For the unversed, Addinath Kothare and Urmila Kanetkar tied the knot in December 2011. After nearly 15 years of marriage, the couple has decided to part ways. They shared the news through a joint statement on Instagram in Marathi, which loosely translates to English as, "To our friends, the media, and our well-wishers, After giving this a great deal of thought, we, Adinath M. Kothare and Urmila Kothare, have mutually and amicably decided to part ways as husband and wife. Although our journey as a couple ends here, we will always remain united for our daughter, Jiza. She means everything to us. We are committed to ensuring that she receives abundant love, security and support, and we will continue to raise her together through co-parenting with complete responsibility. We will always have respect for one another and for the years we have shared together."

The statement further added, "Over the past several years, the media and all of you have showered us with immense love and support, for which we are sincerely grateful. As we enter this new phase of our lives, we hope your love and blessings will continue to be with us. Therefore, we humbly request the media and the public to respect our privacy during this personal journey. This will be our only statement on the matter, and we will not be making any further comments or engaging in any discussions regarding it. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your love and understanding."

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