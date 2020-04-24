Ramayan top-entertainer, Kanika Kapoor beats Priyanka, Deepika to lead most-searched female celebrities list

Ramayan and Kanika Kapoor top Yahoo search trends

A month after the nation went into lockdown, search giant Yahoo released online search trends amid the crucial period when people are locked at home. The top search trends have changed completely with Ramayan and Kanika Kapoor topping the list. The latest search trends on Yahoo India reflect the curiosity of netizens amid lockdown. And, as the coronavirus crisis has hit the globe, novel Coronavirus-related searches rose by a whopping 427 per cent.

The top five COVID-19 keywords were 'COVID-19 updates', 'Symptoms of COVID-19', 'COVID-19 treatment', 'COVID-19 death toll' and 'live COVID-19 tracker.' Other related searches were: 'lockdown in India,' 'vaccine for coronavirus,' 'social distancing', and 'Hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus'.

For obvious reasons Kanika Kapoor and Ramayan also topped in the respective fields. While Priyanka Chopra was ruling the most-searched female celebrity list in pre-lockdown phase, singer Kanika Kapoor dethroned her after she was tested COVID-19 positive. Now, PeeCee has slipped to second spot, with Disha Patani, Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan making up the Top 5 Most Searched Female Celebrities. Katrina Kaif slid off the top 5 completely in the last month.

Post-lockdown, superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth topped the list of most searched male celebs, followed by Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

In the entertainment arena, search for old classic Ramayan sprung up after it was re-telecast on Doordarshan. Besides Ramanand Sagar's show, pandemic movie Contagion, Good Newwz, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Big Boss made up the top 5 entertainment searches in the last month.

