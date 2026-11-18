Renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar has praised Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, sharing his thoughts on the film and the significance of Lord Ram. He described Ram as an ideal and a way of life whose influence extends beyond religious boundaries. The film, meanwhile, has reportedly crossed Rs 1,437 crore in worldwide collections.

Zoya Akhtar praises Ramayana

Speaking at an event, Javed Akhtar revealed that his daughter and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has watched the film and was impressed by it. In a conversation with PTI, he said, "I haven't seen the film yet. My daughter (Zoya) has watched it and is full of praise. She rarely praises anything, I've never even heard her praise herself!"

What did Javed Akhtar say about Lord Ram?

The 81-year-old lyricist also spoke about the significance of Lord Ram and how his ideals extend beyond religious identity. He described Ram as more than an individual, calling him an embodiment of morality and a way of life.

He said, "Ram is not just an individual; he is an ideal, an embodiment of morality, a way of life. He represents a specific aesthetic and ethical standard. That is why, when you truly perceive and understand this, it touches your heart. Some might be upset with me for saying this, but the essence of Ram is woven into the very fabric of every Indian, regardless of their religion. While he is sometimes viewed merely as a person, his persona is far greater, he represents a way of life."

Javed Akhtar on his own writing and Ramayana's music

During the conversation, Akhtar was also asked about his own lyrics and why they continue to resonate with audiences. One of his well-known songs, Pal Pal Hai Bhari from the 2004 film Swades, includes the line, "He who casts Ravana out from his heart, finds Rama residing within it."

Responding to a question about the impact of his writing, Akhtar said, "It's quite simple: I am a good writer, which is why the lines I write touch people's hearts."

Ramayana box office collection

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita. The film has collected Rs 821.30 crore at the box office in 13 days, while its worldwide earnings have reportedly crossed Rs 1,437 crore.

The first part of Ramayana was released on November 5. The second instalment is scheduled to arrive in cinemas during Diwali 2028.

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