Ram Gopal Varma lauds Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj, says it confronts one of history's darkest chapters | Read post

New Delhi:

Bollywood director Ram Gopal Varma has joined the debate that surrounds Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj with his comments on the film and has called the film more than just entertainment. According to him, it is emotionally harrowing film and an ugly part of Indian history. He appreciated the actors Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Rampal and the director Honey Trehan of the film while asking the authorities not to ban such a truthful and powerful work of art.

RGV praises Diljit and Arjun Rampal

Prasing the cast, Ram Gopal Varma wrote, 'Just saw Satluj, and it is not a film, but a deep wound that will never heal. It stirs up the sludge in one of the darkest chapters of our history. This is cinema used as confrontation, where Diljit Dosanjh acts with a quiet fury, with no chest-thumping heroism. His only weapons are a ledger and a conscience. Arjun Rampal adds layers of moral rot to the institutional complicity that feels chillingly realistic.'

Ram Gopal Varma lauds Honey Trehan's restrained direction

Praising the fellow filmmaker, RGV wrote, 'Director Honey Trehan, instead of sensationalising the horror, unfolds the film like a slow-burn investigative thriller through bureaucratic files, cremation records and hushed conversations. This restraint makes the brutality of the subject matter hit that much harder because it explodes with the force of truth and not exploitation.'

The filmmaker further writes, 'The philosophical core of the film, about how a democracy devours its own citizens and then tries to erase the evidence, is explored without any preachiness, and that's no normal achievement. The various issues surrounding its exhibition and publication prove that any art which makes the powerful uncomfortable has done its job, and that is the true purpose of true art, which Satluj is.'

Please don't do to Satluj what has been done to Jaswant Singh Khalra: Ram Gopal Varma

Highlighting the importance of the film, Ram further wrote, 'It is highly courageous, essential filmmaking because it unsettles, educates and lingers. In times where mainstream cinema chases spectacle and popcorn entertainment, Satluj serves as a hard reminder of what the cinematic medium can truly achieve when it takes on truth and honesty.'

The filmmaker ended his long note by writing, 'Satluj is a film that has to be seen, shown, discussed and debated, and not encountered like the victims in the film. My appeal to all the powers is, please don't do to Satluj what has been done to Jaswant Singh Khalra. 'Truth hits harder when one tries to hide it' - Ayn Rand.'

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In the latest development, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has formed a high-level Inter-Departmental Committee (IDC) to analyse the content of Diljit Dosanjh-starrer film Satluj on July 7, 2026. This came a day after the MIB asked OTT platform ZEE5 to remove the film from the OTT space.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh, Honey Trehan's Satluj under government review as MIB forms committee after ZEE5 takedown