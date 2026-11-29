Ram Gopal Varma's Police Company has generated buzz among crime-thriller fans. Adding to the excitement, the filmmaker has unveiled the first look of Fardeen Khan, who is set to appear in an intense new avatar. Set against the backdrop of Mumbai's underworld history, the film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on June 4, 2027.

Fardeen Khan's intense look from Police Company

Unveiling the first look, Ram Gopal Varma teased Fardeen Khan's character, suggesting that a 'dark soul' has a new meaning. Sharing the look on X on Sunday, November 29, Varma wrote, "Dark soul has a new meaning ..Fardeen Khan in #PoliceCompany (sic)." Take a look:

The actor had earlier shared a glimpse of his appearance from the film on social media. His post carried the caption, "It is more dangerous than D COMPANY. Between 1997 and 2004, 319 gangsters were killed." However, the details about the actor's character are yet to be revealed.

What is Police Company about?

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma and produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Police Company also stars Harshvardhan Rane as Mumbai encounter specialist Daya Nayak.

Inspired by real-life characters and events, the film explores a particularly violent period in Mumbai's underworld history. It focuses on the police's role in the encounters that took place between 1997 and 2004, during which around 300 gangsters were killed.

Fardeen Khan's work front

For the unversed, Fardeen Khan made his acting comeback after a 14-year hiatus with Netflix's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, which premiered in 2024. Before that, he was last seen in the 2010 film Dulha Mil Gaya. He later featured in Khel Khel Mein and Visfot, both released in 2024, followed by Housefull 5 in 2025. He was most recently seen in Ritesh Deshmukh's action epic Raja Shivaji, which was released in 2026.

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