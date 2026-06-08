'No big stars, no grand locations': Ram Gopal Varma admits he's 'obsessed' with Obsession

New Delhi:

Ram Gopal Varma is "obsessed with Obsession" and has been shouting from the rooftops about it. The filmmaker has heaped praise on the supernatural horror film, calling it a game-changer at a time when the industry has largely been banking on big-budget spectacles and star power to bring audiences to theatres.

Ram Gopal Varma heaps praise on Obsession

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), RGV shared a detailed note about the film and what impressed him most about its filmmaking. In his post, RGV wrote, "Am OBSESSED with OBSESSION..Till even a few weeks before the whole industry believed that only Big starred, massive budgeted, Vfx spectacle films will pull audience into the theatres and now OBSESSION reset that BUTTON."

He continued, "No BIG STARS No GRAND LOCATIONS No LAVISH PRODUCTION DESIGN No FOREIGN SHOOTS No TOP TECHNICIANS and contrary to it's reported budget of 7 cr (Indian) it's easy to see , it's pure making cost cannot be more than 70 lakhs minus technical fees considering it's entirely shot in exactly 3 locations ( two rooms in a modest house, interior of a car AND interior of a small store."

Speaking about director Curry Barker's approach, he wrote, "The directors style is visually simplistic but very unique ( I was especially struck with his use of too much head space in many shots which strangely enhances the mood )He treats editing not just as a technical craft but as psychological weapon blending rapid cuts with especially lengthy stays (case in point is long stay on Nikki's face in interval shot ) These kind of long takes build unbearable tension because the audience is trapped in the character's perspective with no escape."

The director also wrote about the role of sound design in shaping the film's impact on viewers. "His cutting on sharp sound effects (a door slam, a sudden laugh, a heartbeat) to create rhythmic punctuation is awe-inspiring," he penned. Take a look:

How much has Obsession earned at the India box office so far?

While Obsession arrived without the scale and promotional push of a typical blockbuster, it has emerged as one of the year's biggest success stories.

The film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 5, 2025, in the Midnight Madness section before releasing in US theatres on May 15, 2026, through Focus Features.

Its box office run has been particularly impressive given its modest budget. Made for around $750,000 (approximately Rs 6.20 crore), the film has delivered strong returns. On Day 10, Obsession collected Rs 7.50 crore net across 2,788 shows. Its total India gross now stands at Rs 43.15 crore, while total India net collections have reached Rs 36.10 crore.

Also read: Obsession fans, here's how the film's scariest steering wheel scene with Sarah came to life