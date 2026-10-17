Rakhi Sawant skips court appearance in Laxman Ahirwar suicide case, non-bailable warrant issued

A court in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, has issued a non-bailable warrant against actor Rakhi Sawant in connection with a 2010 suicide case linked to alleged insulting remarks she made about a local resident on her television show, Rakhi Ka Insaaf. The warrant was issued on Friday, October 16, after Sawant repeatedly failed to appear before the court, District Government Counsel (Crime) Mridul Kant Srivastava said on Saturday.

According to PTI, the court has directed the police to arrest Sawant and produce her before it by December 1, according to the case details. The next hearing is also scheduled for December 1, Srivastava said.

What is the 2010 suicide case involving Rakhi Sawant?

The case relates to Laxman Ahirwar, a resident of the Hansari area under the Prem Nagar police station limits in Jhansi, who allegedly died by suicide on November 10, 2010, after being humiliated by remarks made by Sawant on her television show.

At the time, Sawant hosted Rakhi Ka Insaaf, a programme on a private television channel that featured disputes between individuals and families. According to the prosecution, Ahirwar and his wife, Anita, who was from Rajgarh, were invited to the show following marital discord. Anita had returned to her parental home after disputes between the couple.

Their marital dispute was subsequently featured on the programme in an episode aired in October 2010.

Laxman Ahirwar’s mother lodged a complaint

Ahirwar’s mother, Savitri, lodged a complaint at the Prem Nagar police station, alleging that Sawant had used insulting and objectionable language against her son during the broadcast. The family alleged that he was deeply hurt by the remarks and subsequently died by suicide.

Following the incident, the police registered a case against Sawant and other members of the show’s production team. After the investigation, a charge sheet was filed against Sawant and the other accused.

Court issues warrant after repeated absences

District Government Counsel (Crime) Mridul Kant Srivastava said Civil Judge (Junior Division) Anjali issued the non-bailable warrant on Friday after Sawant repeatedly failed to appear before the court.

The court has directed the police to produce Sawant by December 1, when the next hearing in the case is scheduled to take place.

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