Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Khan Durrani accused of rape by Iranian woman, FIR filed

A fresh FIR has been filed against Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Khan Durrani in Mysore. An Iran student had registered a case of rape against Adil at VV Puram Police station in Mysore under IPC section 376. For the unversed, Adil is already in jail in a fraud and cheating case filed by Rakhi.

New FIR against Adil

In her FIR, the Iranian woman accused Adil of raping her on the pretext of marriage when they lived together in Mysore. She mentioned that when she demanded to get married to him five months back, he rejected it and said that he is in a similar kind of relationship with many girls. He then threatened and blackmailed her to not file any complaint by sending her intimate pictures of her. An FIR has now been registered under IPC sections 376, 417,420, 504 and 506.

The FIR stated, "An Iran student came to India to pursue her Doctor of Pharmacy in Mysore. She had met Adil Khan at Desert Lab Food Adda, who was the owner of that outlet in Mysore. They became very close."

When she threatened him that she is going to file a police complaint, he sent some intimate pictures to her on Snapchat and also threatened to share those pictures on social media and forward them to her parents. He also threatened to kill her if she filed any police complaint against him.

Rakhi and Adil's controversy

After public drama over her alleged marriage with Adil Khan Durrani, Rakhi Sawant made some major revelations against the former. Days after accusing him of domestic violence, the actress and Bigg Boss participant accused Adil of selling her nude videos. Revealing that Adil was planning to marry Tanu Chandel and sold her inappropriate videos, she said, "Adil has taken my nude videos and sold them to people. My case is on with the Cybercrime department for the same. He now wants to marry Tanu for the third time."

The actress while interacting with the media on Thursday said, “I have come to the court to share my side of the story. Adil shouldn’t get bail, I have gotten my medical done and even submitted all the proofs to the Oshiwara police station. I have come here to seek justice from the Judge. Adil has tortured me and cheated on me and I don’t want to get him bail. I have given my bank statements too, he took my OTP and stole my money, and he breached my trust," she added.

